Starmer, Macron to attend Middle East peace summit in Egypt

By Charlie Wells Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Egypt to attend the signing ceremony of the peace plan for Gaza on Monday.

Starmer plans to travel to the coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh, where a peace summit is scheduled to take place, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street. An Elysee official confirmed Macron’s plans.

Egypt announced on Saturday that its president, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, will co-host a peace summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon, with the aim of bringing an end to the two-year war in Gaza that has left tens of thousands dead and destabilized the Middle East. Other leaders from Europe and the Middle East are also expected to attend.

Trump said on Friday he would be meeting “a lot of leaders from all over the world” who had been invited to visit Egypt for a ceremony celebrating a deal between Israel and Hamas that would see a truce and the release of hostages. The agreement was secured after negotiations brokered by the U.S., Egypt, Qatar and Turkey to hammer out the terms of a 20-point peace plan Trump had unveiled last week.

Starmer, whose government last month officially recognized Palestine in a bid to keep alive the possibility of a two-state solution, will call for continued international cooperation on securing the next phase of the peace plan, according to Downing Street. That includes decommissioning Hamas, deploying a ceasefire monitoring mission, and transitional governance arrangements in Gaza.