‘Clue’ getting TV treatment in both scripted and reality series

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

“Clue” is gearing up to make a move from the board to the small screen in two new TV shows, one scripted and one reality.

Sony Pictures Television and Hasbro Entertainment are shopping a scripted adaptation of the beloved murder mystery game, sources told Deadline on Thursday – just two days after Netflix greenlit a “Clue-based” reality competition.

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” director and “Platonic” co-creator Nicholas Stoller will helm the scripted series, with “Wicked” executive producer Dana Fox serving as scribe and showrunner. No actors have yet to be attached to the project.

Hasbro and Sony have reportedly been leaning into the nostalgic iconography of the 1949 board game by sending pitch material to networks in a manila envelope, much like the case file used in the game.

While the process of finding the show a home is in its early stages, it’s already started to garner interest, insiders said.

The upcoming series wouldn’t be Hasbro’s first time testing the waters for the game’s small screen potential, following Discovery Family’s 2011 teen-led miniseries. Earlier this year, an animated “Clue” series that was long in the works at Fox Entertainment was officially called off.

As for Netflix version of the whodunit, participants will take part in “a real-life game of deduction and deception” as they encounter the likes of Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard while trying to figure out “who, where and with what” while adding money to a prize pot. While the show has been confirmed, a release date has not been announced.

“Clue” was previously adapted for the big screen in 1985 with stars Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, Michael McKean and Lesley Ann Warren. Though at the time it earned mixed reviews and a measly $14.6 million at the box office (about $43.7 million today), it’s now regarded as a cult favorite.