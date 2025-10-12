Letters for Sunday, Oct. 12

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Support the parks levy and school bond

I am writing to express my strong support for the upcoming parks levy and school bond on the Nov. 4 ballot. This is an unprecedented collaborative effort between Spokane Public Schools, Spokane Parks and Recreation and community partners. The vision and initiative represent a historic opportunity to invest wisely in the future of our city’s parks, schools and neighborhoods.

By aligning these measures, we can maximize taxpayer investments to support youth wellness, education, workforce development, public safety, arts and culture, healthy neighborhoods and adult recreation. This partnership will expand and modernize public spaces to serve both educational and recreational needs, ensuring equitable access to safe, high-quality facilities in every neighborhood.

The plan emphasizes strategic and fiscally responsible investments that eliminate duplication, share resources and co-locate services. Thereby creating greater financial efficiency for Spokane residents. Most importantly, it reflects the priorities of our community by responding directly to local input and ensuring all voices are heard.

This is a once-in-a-generation chance to shape a vibrant, inclusive Spokane where our children have safe places to learn and play, adults enjoy recreational opportunities, and our neighborhoods thrive. I encourage every Spokane resident to support these ballot measures to secure a stronger, healthier future for all.

Nicole Stagg

Spokane

The wrong vision

I am curious as to when government entities, like Spokane Public Schools and the Parks board, will learn to live within their means? Just like we have to.

Seems every two to four years, the hands go out like beggars on the sidewalk, strong-arming residents for more, using guilt if you don’t vote the agenda in.

Also, since when does an elementary school (Madison) need a field house? Kind of like ONE Spokane Stadium. The kids in the high schools have well-maintained fields to play on. Which we pay for also.

SPS and the rest of the city of Spokane, mayor included, need to stop wasting our taxes on trivial ideas. Maybe stop recklessly spending money and become fiscally responsible stewards to the taxpayers who pay their wages.

Please vote “no” to this outrageous waste. Here’s a thought, how about spending $440 billion on repair of our streets and infrastructure?

Bones Ballard

Spokane

Vote ‘yes’ on parks levy and school bond

I have spent time reading the Together Spokane school and parks proposal and am very impressed! It is a well thought out plan that helps maintain our current public schools and parks and expands public spaces in many neighborhoods giving people of all ages access to more opportunities to learn and exercise.

One proposed project that stood out to me was the construction of a new Madison School and Recreation Center at Franklin Park. This collaborative site would be a real asset for the community to use both during and after school hours. Organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Hoopfest have all made commitments to support this indoor recreation center to give our youth and adults more opportunities to get out and exercise all year long.

I also like the idea of a school partnership with Spokane Community College and a full-time trade school for high school students. The construction and manufacturing industries need more skilled workers, and this partnership would be good for our students and our local trades.

I have lived in Spokane for most of my life and attended Spokane Public Schools, as did my children. We are fortunate to have a strong public school system and beautiful parks, which are an asset we must continue to invest in. Spokane is known as good place to live, work, raise a family and retire.

That is why I am voting “yes” for both the school and parks proposals.

Scott K. Jones

Spokane

Barrientos will carry out the will of the people

In 2023, voters overwhelmingly supported Proposition 1 to keep encampments away from schools, day cares and parks. The state Supreme Court later struck it down, but only on a technicality about process. Nothing prevents the Spokane City Council from passing that same policy today.

Alejandro Barrientos supports protecting the places where children play and learn. That’s common sense. What we need is a leader willing to carry out the will of the people, not hide behind technicalities.

Nolan Steiner

Spokane

Endorsing Klingler for Liberty Lake council

I’m proud to endorse Rick Klingler for Liberty Lake City Council. Rick is a steady, service‑minded leader who listens carefully, studies the facts and brings people together to solve problems. He shows up prepared, treats colleagues and residents with respect, and keeps the focus on practical results for our community.

As a devoted husband and father, Rick knows what matters to Liberty Lake families: safe, walkable neighborhoods; clean parks and trails; responsible growth; and a budget that protects core services. He approaches every decision like a neighbor and parent–thoughtful, measured, and committed to the long‑term health of our city.

Above all, Rick is a man of integrity. He is honest about tradeoffs, transparent about his reasoning and accountable for outcomes. He keeps his word, invites differing viewpoints and models civility in an era that too often rewards the opposite. You can trust Rick to do the right thing even when no one is watching.

Liberty Lake deserves leadership grounded in family values, hard work, and clear moral ethics. That’s Rick Klingler. I urge my neighbors to join me in voting for him for City Council.

Scott Allen

Liberty Lake

Washington is No. 1

My wife and I have had many opportunities to travel the Western section of our country. During these travels we have noticed a distinct difference from our state compared to others. When traveling through our neighboring states Idaho and Oregon, their roads and byways are much cleaner than our roads. As we extended our travels to Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Utah and Arizona, we observed nicely mowed highway perimeters and medians with little or no litter. Each of these states are a stark contrast compared with Washington and our huge volume of litter.

We asked ourselves, why is Washington at the top of the list for litter in all areas of our beautiful state? It is because of us as citizens! We have seen both state and city government crews cleaning up after our indiscretions of throwing out fast food wrapping, cigarette butts, beer and soda cans, well. Basically anything that we don’t want in our vehicle. Therefore, we get the dubious honor of being No. 1 in littering.

So, what’s the answer to this problem? Stop littering! Let’s adhere to our state’s motto, “The Evergreen State.”

Ken and Karen Santora

Spokane Valley

Government spending

Rep. Michael Baumgartner recently replied to my criticism of the Trump administration’s cancellation of an already-awarded $19.9 million grant to Gonzaga University to protect the Spokane area from the hazards of climate change – an existential threat from fossil fuel use.

In his email, Baumgartner said “our broke federal government” can’t afford such initiatives, calling the Biden-era congressional efforts to protect people from climate change “wasteful spending.”

Apparently, our GOP-controlled Congress is also “too broke” to continue current Medicaid spending for the elderly and poor. It’s “too broke” to continue Affordable Care Act subsidies enabling millions of people to afford health insurance for the first time.

It’s also “too broke” to continue our country’s historic assistance to victims of war and disease abroad.

But in their recent massive spending bill Trump called “beautiful,” Baumgartner and his allies weren’t “too broke” to create an unaccountable and threatening ICE juggernaut, giving it an unprecedented $76.5 billion over four years.

They weren’t “too broke” to give a $4.5 trillion tax cut to the rich, a continuation of tax breaks from Trump’s first term – escalating our federal debt.

They also aren’t “too broke” to send a $20 billion line of credit to Argentina (whose leader is a Trump ally) that undercuts U.S. farmers who’ve seen their soybean market in China disappear.

Baumgartner closes his “broke” message by saying he’ll “monitor” loss of the grant and “advocate for responsible and meaningful funding” for Spokane. I’m not holding my breath as the GOP lies continue.

Karen Dorn Steele

Spokane