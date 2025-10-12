No on the school bond: District needs to prioritize learning over building

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Russell Neff

Taxation in Spokane has become “death by a thousand cuts.” Spokane is not a wealthy city, 34 of our schools are Title I and more than 13% of our residents live in poverty, which qualifies as close to extreme poverty. Many of our schools serve the very poorest families in our community.

Please understand, I am not against schools. I am against endless taxation on hardworking residents who are already struggling to get by. This has been a heavy taxation year for Spokane residents, and it’s not over yet!

Spokane Public Schools already carries $840 million in bond debt dating back to 2012. The new proposed bond is for $200 million, but with interest and fees, taxpayers will owe about $351 million and would not be paid off until 2049. That means a child entering first grade in 2025 will graduate under this debt. If passed, Spokane’s total bond debt will exceed $1 billion.

Meanwhile, both Spokane Parks and Spokane Public Schools are asking for more through new property taxes this November: The parks levy and the school bond. Renters will feel it too, as landlords pass on increased property taxes through higher rents.

And these are not the only tax hikes. Starting Oct. 1, the state of Washington implemented record-setting tax increases, raising sales tax to as high as 10.5% in some jurisdictions, increasing property taxes and adding to already sky-high gas prices (now the second highest in the nation). On top of that, the city of Spokane has signaled more local tax increases are likely.

Let’s put this into perspective. About 60% of property taxes already go to schools. If your home tax is assessed at $375,000, you’re already paying around $42 per month, more than $500 per year, just for past SPS bond debt.

SPS’s chief financial officer was helpful and transparent when I reached out for information, but there’s an important detail missing from the bond’s explanatory statement. The statement denotes the total bond levy will increase by 2 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2026, bringing the total to $1.36 per $1,000. However, according to my discussions with SPS, the rate likely will rise again to $1.38 in 2027, then $1.50 in 2028, fluctuating after that. Voters deserve to know this before they cast their ballots.

At the same time, the state has passed billions in new taxes, the largest increase in Washington’s history. Wealthy supporters of this bond and levy might not feel the pinch, but working families will. The “pro” side may be excited to spend more taxpayer money, but the reality is that families across Spokane are already at financial breaking point.

In sarcasm, those who want to contribute to these projects can do so voluntarily. But the rest of us simply can’t afford another tax increase.

And let’s be honest: New buildings won’t fix what’s broken. Right now, 64% of students don’t meet math standards, 54% fall short in English and 1 in 3 is chronically absent. The problem isn’t space, it’s learning. Spokane has a proud history of supporting its schools, but before we take on another $1 billion in debt, we should demand better results in the classroom first.

Let’s prioritize learning outcomes over more construction debt.

Vote “no” on the Spokane Public Schools bond.

Russell Neff is an engineer in Spokane. He is the parent of a 2025 SPS graduate and has been very involved in the schools as a parent since 2020.