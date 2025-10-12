Parts of the Southwest get more than a month’s rain in one day

By Amy Graff New York Times

Moisture from what remains of a hurricane was hanging over the Southwest United States like a wet sponge Saturday and will bring a chance of significant heavy rainfall and flash flooding to some places through Sunday and into the coming week.

Phoenix was at the center of the heavy rain and recorded a month’s worth of rainfall in less than a day, with the heaviest rain in the city expected to have come Saturday into Sunday.

“We’re not done with this storm system,” said Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Phoenix.

The moisture is coming from Priscilla, a storm in the Pacific that strengthened into a hurricane last weekend before weakening as it moved north. Remnant moisture from the storm was being pulled northward and bringing a chance of rain, thunderstorms and flooding across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah on Saturday.

A second push of moisture from another system, Tropical Depression Raymond, arrives in the region late Sunday into Monday.

Phoenix bears greatest risk

An area of Arizona that includes Phoenix fell within the bull’s-eye of a region at particular risk for heavy rain and flash flooding.

On Saturday, 0.7 inch of rain was recorded between midnight and early afternoon at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, breaking the 0.31-inch record for this date set in 1928. This total also surpasses the average October monthly total of 0.56 inch.

Arizona has a dry desert climate, and Phoenix records only about 7 inches of rain a year on average. During heavy rain, the greater Phoenix area floods easily, as the ground is less permeable compared with some other places, such as the East Coast, where richer soils are more easily able to absorb water.

“Typically, an inch of rain can cause flooding here,” said Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Phoenix.

Lojero said more rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday, with an additional 1 inch of rain possible depending on where the heavier thunderstorms align.

“Most of the rain that we’ve seen so far has been light to moderate, and tonight, the rain could be heavier and bring more flash flooding potential,” Lojero said.

Flooding is possible in parking lots, on roadways and in washes, which are typically dry streambeds that can quickly fill with water during heavy rain.

Benedict warned that these washes can be dangerous because drivers underestimate the depth of the water and proceed to drive through them.

“Unfortunately, that’s how we’ve had loss of life from flooding here,” he said.

To the north in Flagstaff, a total of 1.71 inches was recorded across 24 hours, from Friday morning to Saturday morning. The rain swamped roadways, bringing some minor flooding.

“The main rain band associated with Priscilla has pushed off to the east, though we could still see some remnant moisture,” Ryan Bernhart, a meteorologist with the weather service in Flagstaff, said Saturday afternoon.

The Weather Prediction Center said the moisture flow that was expected to set up over Arizona on Friday and Saturday is similar to the one that occurred in October 2018 when remnants of Hurricane Rosa brought extensive flash flooding to central Arizona.

In that event, Phoenix recorded 2.36 inches Oct. 2, the highest amount of rain ever measured in the city in a single day in October.

The heavy rain that fell during the catastrophic flooding in Texas in July was also associated with remnant tropical moisture.

Risk is widespread

The Four Corners region, where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet, is another area of high concern.

A corridor of moisture formed in this region and spread into southwest Utah, bringing a high risk of heavy rain and flooding. As of Saturday afternoon, Bernhart said the Four Corners area had recorded up to 1 inch of rain with some minor street flooding.

Christine Kruse, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Salt Lake City, warned of flash flooding across southern Utah and said national parks could be dangerous this weekend.

Kruse said the narrow, deep channels known as slot canyons in Zion National Park can fill up with water quickly and catch people off guard.

A second surge of moisture associated with another system in the east Pacific, Tropical Depression Raymond, is expected to bring a continued chance of rain to the Southwest beginning Sunday and into Monday.

Allison Santorelli, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center, said this “second round” is likely to be focused over southeast Arizona into southwest New Mexico.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.