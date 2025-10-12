Spokane Zephyr blank Dallas, strengthen hold on first place in Super League table

Staff report

Spokane forward Tori Zierenberg scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute and the Zephyr added an insurance goal 7 minutes later as the club strengthened its hold on first place in the USL Super League table, beating Dallas Trinity FC 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in rainy conditions at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Sophia Braun sent a pass ahead to a sprinting Zierenberg, and the first-year Zephyr forward slipped a running shot through a sliding defender’s legs for her second goal of the season.

Shortly after, the Zephyr (4-2-4) benefited from a defensive miscue. Spokane forward Cameron Tucker collected the ball just outside the penalty area on the right side and sent a light cross across the middle of the box. Trinity defender Maya McCutcheon slid in an attempt to make a block, but deflected the ball backwards. Dallas’ goalkeeper was ill-positioned, and the ball ricocheted into the net for an own goal.

Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey recorded her fifth clean sheet of the season and made six saves, pushing her career save total over 100. Hisey is the first keeper to reach 100 saves in the history of the USL Super League, which is two months into its second season.