Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni claims Chicago Marathon women’s wheelchair title

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Tekoa native and Paralympic champion Susannah Scaroni surged to the women’s wheelchair title at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, claiming her third World Marathon Majors win of the year.

Scaroni, who has also won the Boston and Sydney Marathons this year, crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 38 minutes and 14 seconds, edging rival Manuela Schar of Switzerland by 49 seconds. Scaroni’s United States teammate Tatyana McFadden was third just one second behind Schar.

Scaroni’s time was just 12 seconds off of a course record.

Next month’s New York City Marathon is the final Majors event of the season. Scaroni also took second place at the Tokyo and London Marathons this year.

The Chicago victory is the second of Scaroni’s career, with her other win coming in 2022. She is coming off a 12th-place finish last year after getting a flat tire just three miles into the race.

Scaroni, who grew up in Tekoa and attended Tekoa High School, moved to Champaign, Illinois to attend the University of Illinois in 2009 and has lived in the region since.

She has six Paralympic medals in her career, including a gold at the 2021 games in Tokyo.