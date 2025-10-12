This day in history: Dam business and a baseball photo that was historic for one simple reason

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson presided over the launch of “the largest hydroelectric generator in the world” at the Grand Coulee Dam.

The dam had been generating electricity for decades, but now it had a new 600,000-kilowatt generator “said to be capable of singlehandedly supplying the electrical needs of a city of 500,000.”

Jackson pushed “a large green plastic button and symbolically started” the new generator.

Symbolically, because – well, because starting up a huge generator is more complicated than that.

This was only the first of several new generators being installed over the next several years. The final three would be even bigger, at 700,000 kilowatts.

Jackson noted that “if the Grand Coulee Dam were proposed today, it would be turned down for being inflationary, environmentally unsound and too federally oriented.”

From 1925: The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran a photo of a baseball player touching home plate in the World Series game between Washington and Pittsburgh.

The photo was a bit grainy and a bit out of focus. And it wasn’t an exciting action shot – the player was trotting across the plate after hitting a home run.

Yet it was – according to the Chronicle – a historic photo.

“First 1925 World Series Baseball Pictured Published in Spokane,” a headline above the read.