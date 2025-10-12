Yes on parks and schools: Ensuring Spokane’s future by investing in our community

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By David Condon and Andy Billig

It’s not every day that a Republican and a Democrat find themselves writing a guest column. We’ve disagreed plenty over the years, but there’s one thing we know we can agree on: Spokane’s future depends on the choices we make today. That’s why we are proud to stand together in support of the Together Spokane initiative, which asks voters this November to approve a school bond and a city parks levy.

These measures are about more than schools and parks. They are about investing in every neighborhood, every student and every family across Spokane. And they are about making sure the next generation inherits a city that is stronger, safer and better prepared for the future. Just as importantly, they show what is possible when public and private partners, and people of different political perspectives, unite behind a shared vision.

A new trade school, expanded free preschool and improvements in all neighborhoods

The 2025 school bond will rebuild Adams and Madison elementary schools, modernize parts of North Central High School and Garry Middle School, and add a brand-new trades high school. This last investment may be one of the most transformative projects Spokane has ever undertaken. Students who enroll will be able to graduate with both a high school diploma and a two-year technical degree – opening pathways into family-wage careers in construction, health care, advanced manufacturing and other fields desperate for skilled workers.

In addition, the bond will fund classrooms for free preschool, safety upgrades and improvements to athletic and activity facilities that benefit both students and the broader community. These are not luxuries – they are essential investments that prepare young people to thrive in the real world.

Improved safety, maintenance and playground replacements at

all parks

The city’s parks and recreation levy is equally vital. It will expand access to youth sports and community programs, keep costs low for families and improve facilities across Spokane. From playgrounds to trails to athletic fields, these are spaces that knit our city together.

Importantly, the levy also enhances public safety. The Spokane Park Board has publicly committed to ensuring parks are safe, accessible and free of public camping. Funding from this levy supports new park rangers, activates underused spaces and gives young people safe, positive options for recreation. By investing in parks, we aren’t just creating places to play – we’re creating safer neighborhoods and a stronger sense of community.

More than 200 projects, one citywide commitment

Together Spokane funds more than 200 projects that touch every neighborhood. The initiative has already attracted more than $15 million in private investment to match public dollars.

Whether it’s upgrading a school building, improving a playground or expanding community programming, the initiative ensures that every dollar works harder for Spokane families. Some will argue that Spokane families cannot afford new investments. Here’s the reality: This bond continues the district’s responsible strategy of maintaining schools with steady updates rather than letting buildings deteriorate – all while keeping the existing school bond tax rate stable.

The power of partnership

The Together Spokane initiative has drawn support from across the political spectrum, from business leaders to neighborhood advocates, parents to teachers, and yes – even from Republicans and Democrats who often disagree. That’s the power of partnerships.

When kids succeed, our whole community succeeds. And when neighborhoods have safe, vibrant public spaces, families stay, businesses invest and Spokane thrives.

Vote ‘yes’ twice for parks and schools

We’ve both had the privilege of serving Spokane in different ways, and we’ve seen firsthand what happens when our community comes together around a shared vision. The Together Spokane initiative is exactly that kind of vision. It represents schools where students can discover their potential, parks where families can connect and a city that refuses to settle for less than what its people deserve.

This November, we urge you to vote “yes” on both the school bond and the parks levy. We can all agree that safe, active, well-maintained parks are a key component of healthy, vibrant neighborhoods – with less time on screens and more time being active, outside and in our community. Join us in voting “yes” for parks, schools and a safe and strong Spokane.

Republican or Democrat, parent or grandparent, business owner or student – we all share a stake in Spokane’s future. That future is now!

David Condon served as Spokane mayor from 2012 to 2019. Andy Billig is a local business owner and former Washington state senator from 2012 to 2025, and Senate majority leader from 2019 to 2025.