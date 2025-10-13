Dozens of people rescued, at least 3 still missing after storm devastates Western Alaska

By Michelle Theriault Boots Anchorage Daily News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — At least three people remain missing and dozens have been rescued after a strong storm system sent devastating flooding into Western Alaska communities including Kwigillingok and Kipnuk, the Alaska State Troopers said.

The remnants of Typhoon Halong battered the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region over the weekend, causing record flooding in some communities, destroying homes and sending residents fleeing to safe shelter. The National Weather Service reported hurricane-force winds gusting as high as 100 mph.

Amid the storm’s fury Sunday morning, reports of occupied homes floating away surfaced on social media. State officials have said as many as eight homes were shoved off their foundations in Kipnuk.

At least 18 people were rescued in Kwigillingok and at least 16 people in Kipnuk on Sunday, troopers said in an online statement updated Sunday night.

As of Monday morning, three people were were unaccounted for in Kwigillingok, troopers said.

“Troopers have received secondhand reports of people who are unaccounted for in Kipnuk and are continuing to work with local officials to verify and confirm how many people are missing,” the statement said.

Search efforts continued, with rescuers from the Alaska Air National Guard, Alaska Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard arriving in communities Sunday afternoon, troopers said in an online statement Sunday night.

Damage was also reported in Napakiak, according to the Association of Village Council Presidents.

Troopers described search and rescue efforts as active and ongoing.

Reports and video from the communities showed floodwaters sweeping homes from their foundations, as well as people injured by flying debris.

Communities from Bethel to Toksook Bay also sustained damage from flooding and high winds.

Tides rose a record 6.6 feet above normal in Kipnuk, said meteorologist Joshua Ribail with the National Weather Service. In Kwigillingok, tides reached 6.3 feet above normal.

Communities reported high winds, including a top speed of 100 mph in Toksook Bay, before sensors stopped working in the midst of the storm in some places.

“This was an extreme event,” Ribail said.

Waters are still higher than normal but no longer in flood stage as communities survey the wreckage and rescuers continue to search, he said. The forecast for Monday includes breezy winds and fog.