Media outlets refuse signing Pentagon reporting agreement

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Major media outlets are refusing to sign a pledge that could curb news agencies’ abilities to report information not authorized by the Department of Defense and limit journalists’ access to the Pentagon.

Pentagon reporters have until Thursday to submit to the demands made by Secretary of War and former Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth. The Washington Post said Monday it would join the New York Times, CNN and right-wing outlet Newsmax in declining to accept the Pentagon’s terms.

The Washington Post’s executive editor Matt Murray called the government’s mandate a violation of the First Amendment.

“We will continue to vigorously and fairly report on the policies and positions of the Pentagon and officials across the government,” Murray said.

Journalists have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to sign the pledge or risk losing access to the Pentagon.

The Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, NPR, the Guardian and military site Task & Purpose have reportedly agreed not to accept Hegseth’s terms.

“The requirements violate our First Amendment rights and the rights of Americans to know how taxpayer-funded military resources and personnel are being deployed,” Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg said.

MAGA outlet OAN told the New York Times its staff agreed to the Pentagon’s terms.

In what appeared to be a softening on its position, a Pentagon spokesperson said last week the Defense Department is cracking down on its insiders leaking information to reporters who could have their credentials pulled if those journalists are deemed “security risks,” according to The Hill. The Defense Department clarified reporters wouldn’t be required to submit their stories to the Pentagon for approval.

Hegseth responded to the declaration by several media outlets that they wouldn’t accept his conditions with a waving hand emoticon bidding their reporters farewell on X.