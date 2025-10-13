Pew: Most US workers don’t use AI in their job, but the number is growing

By Kate Cimini Baltimore Sun

About 21% of U.S. workers use artificial intelligence to do at least some part of their job, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center – and that number is only growing.

Younger and more educated workers are more likely to use AI.

Last year, 16% of workers surveyed said at least some of their work is done using AI. Since then, the number of respondents who said they use AI has increased by five percentage points.

Of the respondents, 2% said all or most of their work is done using AI, the same percentage as in 2024, but the total share of those who say some of their work is done using AI increased from 14% to 19%.

Higher education levels also indicate higher AI usage, the survey showed.

In 2024, 20% of workers with a bachelor’s degree or more education surveyed told Pew that at least some of their work was done using AI. This year, that number rose to 28%. Meanwhile, 13% of workers with “some college” or less education reported they used AI at least some of the time at work in 2024; that increased to 16% this year.

The center surveyed 9,928 randomly selected workers in September 2025, following up on a similar survey in October 2024 to see how workers’ responses changed, per the survey methodology. Of the nearly 10,000 contacted by Pew, 8,750 responded, about 88%.

While the numbers Pew published last week don’t break down by state, Maryland’s government has announced its intention to incorporate AI into daily use.

In January 2024, via executive order, Gov. Wes Moore established an AI subcabinet to advise on the implementation of AI in state government, develop a plan for incorporation among state government, including by offering training programs in AI, and build critical AI infrastructure.

The state’s AI roadmap said, “current use of AI in the state is relatively minimal.” However, the roadmap said, this year the state plans to ramp up its AI usage.