Prep roundup: Ferris, Lewis and Clark advance to 4A slowpitch district title game; Quincy Schuerman homers twice for Mt. Spokane

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

District 6 4A

Ferris 7, Mead 6: Maggie Singleton singled to knock in Ellie Robinson with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and the visiting, third-seeded Saxons (9-8) upset the top-seeded Panthers (13-3) in a semifinal.

Robinson went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Lilli DeLeon knocked in two for Ferris, which faces second-seeded Lewis and Clark in the district title game on Wednesday.

Ava Cheney had two RBIs for Mead, which hosts Gonzaga Prep in a loser-out.

Lewis and Clark 9, Chiawana 7: Izzy Heister, Brooke Capaul and Lucy Piskel had two RBIs each and the second-seeded Tigers (9-8) upset the four-time state champion Riverhawks (16-6) in a semifinal.

LC used a five-run fifth to build an 8-2 lead then held off Chiawana’s comeback effort. LC hosts third-seeded Ferris in the district title game on Wednesday.

District 6 3A/2A

Mt. Spokane 28, Shadle Park 3 (5): Quincy Schuerman went 5 for 5 with two home runs, four runs and eight RBIs and the top-seeded Wildcats (16-0) beat the eighth-seeded Highlanders (11-7) in a first-round game.

McKenzie Morris hit two homers with six knocked in for Mt. Spokane, which hosts fifth-seeded Central Valley in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Rachel Gibbs went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Shadle, which faces fourth-seeded Hermiston in a loser-out.

University 12, Ridgeline 11: Ella Jensen doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the third-seeded Titans (14-2) edged the visiting sixth-seeded Falcons (11-6) in a first-round game.

U-Hi tied it in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Grace Schneider to force extra innings. Berkly Noble went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for U-Hi, which travels to second-seeded Walla Walla for a semifinal on Wednesday.

Ava Nevills went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs for Ridgeline, which hosts seventh-seeded Deer Park in a loser-out.

Central Valley 11, Hermiston 6: Ella Bendele went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (13-5) topped the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (11-10) in a first-round game.

Cora Donley had a home run among three hits and three RBIs for CV.

Walla Walla 16, Deer Park 6 (6): Elyse Ocanaz went 3 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs and the second-seeded Blue Devils (16-6) beat the seventh-seeded Stags (9-8) in a first-round game.

Makenzie Reynolds and Jillian Marshall knocked in two runs apiece for Deer Park

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mt. Spokane 1: Mara Sandberg had 14 kills and four aces and the Bullpups (9-1) beat the Wildcats (9-2) 25-18, 24-26, 27-25, 25-13 in a nonleague match at Ridgeline HS. Delaney Davis had 12 kills and 28 assists for Mt. Spokane.