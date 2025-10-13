Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour docuseries, final show concert film

By Amber Garrett New York Daily News

Swifties will get an even bigger look at the life of a showgirl.

“Good Morning America” broke the news with the trailer for a 6-part docuseries, “The End of an Era,” as well as “The Eras Tour: The Final Show,” both of which will drop on Disney+ on Dec. 12. Dedicated fans will note that date is the day before the “Fate of Ophelia” singer’s 36th birthday.

The documentary will include behind the scenes footage including performance clips from opening acts like Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, who have gone on to sell out large venues on their own.

The “Final Show,” which follows her 2023 “Eras Tour” concert film, will include the “Tortured Poets Department” era Swift added on the European leg of her record-breaking 21-month world tour. The concert footage comes from her final stop in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Eras Tour broke numerous records for attendance and revenue, becoming the first tour to gross $1 billion and also the first to gross $2 billion. The 3.5-hour concert, spanning the hits from her first 18 years in show business, hit 51 cities on five continents for a total of 149 sold out shows.

Fervor for tickets also resulted in headline-grabbing Ticketmaster outages and sky-high prices from scalpers and resellers.