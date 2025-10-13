The real height at which a hill becomes a mountain, according to data

By Andrew Van Dam Washington Post

From California to Colorado, one universal experience defines growing up in the American West. It’s not the wide-open skies. Or the deer and the antelope. It’s not even the lack of humidity, blissful as it may be. It’s taking your first trip Back East, visiting a national park and turning to your friends to say, “They call this a mountain?”

Well, it occurred to us that we may be able to measure that. We found a dataset that allows us to measure what separates a hill from a mountain, and maybe even see if it changes as you go west.

We’ve previously used the Geographic Names Information System from the U.S. Geological Survey to map all the American places named for foreign countries, alcoholic beverages and animals. But you know what we hadn’t yet exploited? Its elevation data.

The database includes the names and elevations of more than 2 million U.S. places, including 70,669 “summits” – the dataset’s name for everything from a mound to a mountain to a mesa.

Mesas thrive in the Desert Southwest, of course, while peaks rise in the Mountain West and knobs lurk in the Mid-Atlantic. Most tall things get named either hill (as in Bunker or of Beans) or mountain (as in Stone), but data reveals dozens of more creative options, including more than 200 variations on domes (as in Teapot), 48 humps, 45 roundtops, 41 nipples and – our personal favorite – 22 nubbles.

A nipple is taller than a nubble, on average, and both of them dwarf bluffs, mounds and knobs. But there are no official definitions – our friends at the Geological Survey seem to have abandoned their efforts to enforce landform-classification discipline sometime in the 1970s. So, in case you find yourself needing to name a tectonic protuberance anytime soon, we’ve tossed around the numbers and teased out some basic rules of thumb.

If it looms less than 800 feet above than the lower points of interest nearby, it’s probably a hill. Anything taller than that gets to be a mountain. That is, until you get to 5,000 feet, when high places get to be peaks (as in Pikes). Peaks predominate until you hit truly rarefied air: At 7,000 or 8,000 feet, the more majestic mount prefix (as in Rainier) rises to reign supreme.

But, as we suspected, those national averages mask mammoth regional discrepancies. At about 2,600 feet above its surroundings, the typical mountain in the West is more than four times as tall as what passes for a mountain in the Midwest. And the South and the Northeast have only marginally higher standards.

The gaps for what gets the coveted Mount prefix are even wider. But our favorite fact of them all may be that what a Westerner calls a “hill” is taller than what passes for a mountain in the Midwest or South.

In fact, the South’s mountain inflation may be the most egregious in the entire country. Down here, mountain becomes more popular than hill between 200 and 300 feet. Even the Midwest has higher standards than that, putting the cutoff at about 600 feet. In the West and the Northeast, it’s about 1,000.

We worried we’d made a hightop out of a haystack – both actual summit types! – by drawing attention to these discrepancies. But then we talked to Davnah Urbach.

Urbach works for the Global Mountain Biodiversity Assessment at the Universities of Bern and Lausanne. And in her line of work, defining mountains is serious business. It’s also surprisingly difficult.

In the early days, scientists relied on ad hoc definitions born from their own regional and cultural biases. As a result, they occasionally talked past one another. A fact that may be incontrovertible under one person’s idea of a “mountain” may be useless under another’s.

Even today, when we’ve mostly settled on three major definitions of mountains, the choice is critical. Depending on which you go with, you could estimate mountains cover anywhere between 12.5 % and 30 % of the six most habitable continents.

One of the definitions, the one from Urbach’s group, doesn’t even mention elevation, the variable we’ve been focusing on for this entire column. Elevation isn’t a particularly reliable indicator, Urbach told us, because you can find awfully flat plains at high elevations and towering mountains at sea level. Temperature and climate don’t work well either – earth abounds with cold corners that aren’t mountainous.

Instead, the group defines mountains entirely by the ruggedness of the terrain. Steep slopes bring rapid changes in climate across very short distances and thus determine which species can live there, she told us. Urbach is careful to say that definition isn’t any better than the ad hoc classifications U.S. settlers – or their Indigenous predecessors – assembled when naming landforms. But it is consistent, which is certainly more than you get from the folks who gave the same name to 260-foot Mount Hood in Massachusetts and 11,000-foot Mount Hood in Oregon.