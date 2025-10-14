Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to a bonus letters column. We have some interesting (and familiar) topics to cover, so we’ll dive right in.

• We have written about the causes and challenges of toenail fungus several times over the years. Each time, the topic generates new letters. The most recent comes from a reader in northern Los Angeles County. “I’ve been affected by toenail fungus since I was about 12 years old. I will soon be 80,” he wrote. “I’ve always considered this to be a cosmetic issue so have never pursued prescription remedies. Am I correct? At my age, is there any reason to take it more seriously and consider a prescription medication?”

In healthy individuals, toenail fungus does not pose a threat to health. But for people living with conditions such as diabetes or a weakened immune system, it can become a concern. Thickened nails can also affect gait and balance, both important factors for older adults. We think it would be wise to check in with your doctor, who can offer guidance on whether to treat the infection, and how.

• The efficacy of memory supplements continues to be a topic of interest. A reader in Austin, Texas, has asked about a product in this crowded – and highly lucrative – marketplace. “I have been struggling a bit with my memory, and I saw this advertisement online for a supplement that has a large number of vitamins and minerals,” he wrote. “My mother succumbed to Alzheimer’s, and I have begun having memory issues as well. Slight at the moment but, given family history, concerning. What do the FDA and doctors think about these supplements? Basically, are they worth taking?”

Supplements marketed as brain boosters typically include combinations of vitamins, minerals and botanicals. Unfortunately, despite decades of research, it remains unclear whether they can enhance or preserve brain health and function. When working with our own patients, we don’t actively discourage them from taking a supplement. After all, the placebo effect can also be quite powerful. But we do make clear that a supplement is exactly that – an add-on to a healthy lifestyle. This includes regular exercise. Research has repeatedly linked regular exercise with improved cognition. Not only does the recommended mix of aerobic, agility and weight-bearing exercise improve strength, balance, endurance and mood, it has been found to maintain existing neural connections and build new ones.

• A recent column about jock itch prompted a reader to share their success story. “In addition to using the cream my doctor recommended, I temporarily (I thought) switched from briefs to boxers,” he wrote. “The jock itch went away. The boxers were so comfortable that I kept wearing them. And the jock itch that used to return has never come back.”

Fungus thrives in moisture. Switching to airier and less constrictive boxers creates an environment that makes it harder for the fungus that causes jock itch to flourish.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write to us. In case your newspaper doesn’t publish our address, you can email us at askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

