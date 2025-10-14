Big Sky notebook: Northern Colorado scores biggest conference win in over three years

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Without a football game to coach in, Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Marc Anderson took on an unfamiliar role over the weekend: that of a fan.

Watching the Seattle Mariners play playoff baseball, Anderson was struck by the intensity of his own feelings.

“Is this what people feel like watching our games?” he said. “This is unbelievably stressful.”

During a bye week that was still business as usual in other ways, the EWU football players and coaches were able to take to their couches on Saturday for some football. If they turned on any Big Sky games, they might have been surprised by at least one of the results.

But if they – or the team’s followers – didn’t, they may have missed a few key developments over the last week across the conference and across the FCS as a whole.

N. Colorado picked up a big victory

Facing the team Eastern Washington will host in Cheney on Nov. 15, Northern Colorado handed the Idaho Vandals a decisive defeat in Moscow, 49-33 last weekend. It was the Bears’ second victory over the Vandals in their four all-time matchups.

The 16-point victory was the Bears’ largest over a conference opponent since a 35-14 win over Idaho State on Sept. 24, 2022 – a span of 24 games – and UNC is now 3-3 overall (1-1 in the Big Sky), more wins through six games than it has had since 2016. All three of UNC’s losses this year have come by eight points or less.

A pair of UNC receivers – Carter Cheeks and Brayden Munroe – combined for 14 catches and 271 yards against the Vandals. Last year, in Eastern’s 43-15 victory at UNC, those two combined for eight catches, 199 yards and two touchdowns, the bright spots on an otherwise dim day for the Bears.

“There were a couple numbers and names on offense that were young guys for them, and they are growing as they accumulate game reps,” Anderson said of the Bears. “They are better than where they were a year ago, and I think that showed up.”

The Eagles (2-4, 1-1) host the Bears this year on Nov. 15.

The Big Sky’s best kept their momentum

Midway through the regular season, and a few games into Big Sky play, three teams have risen to the top of the conference’s standings and the latest FCS Stats Perform Top 25.

Montana (6-0, 3-0) put away a pesky Cal Poly team with a 28-9 victory in Missoula. Grad senior Michael Wortham – who played the last two years at Eastern – caught a career-high 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, his sixth score from scrimmage this season. Montana is fourth in the Top 25.

Montana State (5-2, 3-0) held on to fifth in the poll after a 48-14 victory over Idaho State in Bozeman, where it defeated Eastern 57-3 two weeks prior. Montana State now ranks ninth nationally in rushing yards per game (225.6) and ninth in rushing defense (99.6).

UC Davis (5-1, 3-0) is right behind those two at sixth in the poll following a 45-24 victory over Northern Arizona (4-3, 1-2), which dropped five spots to 19th in the Top 25.

Idaho (2-4, 0-2), after its loss to Northern Colorado, fell to 24th in the Top 25.

The NCAA shrunk its transfer portal

If a college football player wants to change schools, he will need to make that decision in January – barring a coaching change – according to the NCAA’s new ruling last week.

Starting this season, players in the FBS and FCS can enter the portal from Jan. 2-16. The spring window was eliminated.

If there is a head coaching change, players in that program will have an additional 15-day window to enter the portal that starts five days after a new head coach is hired or announced.

“For us to be the only sport that has two transfer portal windows was ludicrous,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said during a recent media availability. “Thank goodness they got that straightened out.”