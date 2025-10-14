D’Angelo, Grammy-winning singer whose ‘Brown Sugar’ launched the neo-soul movement, dies at 51

By August Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – D’Angelo, the soul and R&B singer who kicked off music’s neo-soul movement with virtuosic, sensual and spiritually searching albums like “Brown Sugar” and “Voodoo,” has died at 51.

In a statement to Variety, the singer’s family said that “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life.”

“After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025,” they continued. “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D’Angelo won four Grammys and was nominated for a total of 14, taking home an R&B album trophy in 2016 for “Black Messiah,” plus R&B song honors for “Really Love.” Previously he won the R&B album Grammy for “Voodoo” with his song “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” taking home the 2001 award for male R&B vocal performance.