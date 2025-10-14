Keira Knightley ‘not aware’ of JK Rowling boycott ahead of ‘Harry Potter’ audio series

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Keira Knightley is one of several A-listers starring in the audiobook adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling Harry Potter fantasy novels. But the Oscar-nominated actress claims she was unaware of the backlash facing the controversial author.

While promoting her upcoming Netflix film “The Woman in Cabin 10,” a reporter asked Knightley about participating in Audible’s “Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions,” and whether she was aware of the boycott over Rowling’s anti-trans views.

“I was not aware of that, no,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said. “I’m very sorry. You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect.”

Knightley voiced the character of Hogwarts teacher Dolores Umbridge in the audio series, which launches Nov. 4 on the Amazon-powered streaming platform.

She joins 200 other actors, including “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington, James McAvoy and Cush Jumbo, who have also taken part in the sprawling project.

Rowling, a self-described TERF (an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist), has espoused her polarizing positions about the transgender community on social media in recent years. She also announced her decision to dedicate her private wealth to developing an anti-trans organization.

Rowling – considered “one of the most famous transphobic writers in the world” – was reported to U.K. police last year for intentionally misgendering British TV broadcaster India Willoughby, which the latter likened to a hate crime.

She has gone on record stating she would “happily” serve time in prison for her anti-trans views. But she hasn’t.

Rowling has also publicly lambasted her “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, suggesting she won’t forgive them for supporting trans rights.