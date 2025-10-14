Man, 95, leads a 100-member Taylor Swift fan club in his retirement home

Maddy Beecham, left, and Sarah Zajic hang out with Frank Uryasz Jr. and his Taylor Swift-decorated walker.

By Kyle Melnick wahington post

Ask Frank Uryasz Jr. what his favorite Taylor Swift song is, and the 95-year-old will tell you about the one that makes him cry.

“Timeless (Taylor’s Version),” about a love story that transcends time, reminds Uryasz of his own seven-decadelong love story with his wife, Ann “Peach” Uryasz, who died in June 2019.

It was his 32-year-old occupational therapist who introduced him to Swift’s music during a therapy session. At first, he mainly knew Swift by seeing her on TV broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games. But after he heard “Timeless,” Uryasz identified as a Swiftie.

Uryasz bought his occupational therapist, Sarah Zajic, a white pin that says “I ❤ TAYLOR” in August. Soon, everyone at Omaha’s Remington Heights independent and assisted living community – where Uryasz lives – wanted a pin.

Now, the retirement community has its own fan club, led by Uryasz, who decorated his walker with an orange sign that declares his love for the pop star and a colorful license plate that reads “TAYLOR SW1FT.” Residents listen to Swift while playing chair volleyball, wear Swift pins over their hearts and dance to Swift’s “Shake It Off” during physical therapy.

Despite many of them not knowing the names of any of Swift’s songs three months ago, they’re determined to convince Swift, 35, to visit for a round of bingo.

“Unless it’s bingo,” Zajic said, “I have not seen a communal response like this.”

In August, Zajic inspired the fandom by sharing her excitement with residents for “The Life of a Showgirl,” telling them that on Oct. 3 – the album’s release date – the third-floor gym’s speakers would only play Swift.

Uryasz began reading every newspaper article he could find about Swift. He cut them out and brought them to Zajic.

At one point, Zajic said half-jokingly that she wanted Swift to play bingo at their retirement community.

“Well, just send her a message,” Zajic recalled Uryasz replying. He didn’t seem to understand how famous Swift is.

Zajic said she played some of Swift’s songs for Uryasz, who thought “Shake It Off” was too fast-paced. But he loved others, including “Never Grow Up,” which evoked memories of raising his four children, Nancy, Julie, Frank and Steve.

“I just enjoy listening to her and watching her dance and sing,” said Uryasz, who grew up listening to bands led by Glenn Miller and Lawrence Welk on the radio. “And it’s something you can sit and watch and enjoy and wish you were young again.”

After Uryasz brought Zajic a Swift pin, the retirement community ordered the pins in bulk for other residents. Uryasz planned to limit the club to about 10 or 20 members, but it quickly ballooned to about 100. People outside of the retirement community even asked to join, including a few nurses at a doctor’s office Uryasz visited.

Soon, the retirement community built a cardboard tour bus near the front desk, with a picture of Swift on board, and a cardboard ticket booth.

The fan club meets during bingo on Tuesday evenings and Wednesday and Friday afternoons. It has brought residents together. While many used to go to their rooms after dinner to sleep or watch TV, some now chat in the auditorium and dining room at night. In the gym – where Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash used to play – residents now walk to the beats of Swift’s songs.

After local news outlets reported on Uryasz’s fan club, Swifties who saw the articles mailed Uryasz merchandise, such as bracelets that spell out the names of songs on Swift’s new album, and cookies that say “The Life of a Showgirl” and “TLOAS” in orange and green frosting.

With his newfound fame, Uryasz is trying to fulfill Zajic’s wish of playing bingo with Swift. He wrote a letter to Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – who got engaged in August – that he hopes to deliver to them.

“From one love story to another, I wanted to send you both my warmest congratulations,” Uryasz wrote. “My name is Frank, and I just turned 95 years old here in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I’ve lived a long full life, and the best part of it was meeting my wife, Peaches, at a church dance so many years ago. At 95, I’ve lived long enough to know that true love is the rarest gift a person can be given, and I see it in the two of you.”

Uryasz said his duties running the fan club have taken much of his free time and have prevented him from listening closely to “The Life of a Showgirl.” Since Uryasz needs help streaming music, Zajic said, he has requested a record player from the retirement home to listen to Swift’s music, which she has released on vinyl.

Zajic has tried to explain some of Swift’s past personal life drama to Uryasz, including her friends and foes, but Zajic said the gossip “went over his head.” However, Zajic is determined to teach Uryasz the dance to Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” that fans are performing on TikTok.

“We’ll probably have a dance mob here pretty soon,” she said.

If Swift visits, Uryasz said he’ll give her and Kelce advice for a lasting marriage. Then, Uryasz said, he would like to give Swift a hug – but he’ll first ask Kelce for permission.