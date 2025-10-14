Prep roundup: Jenna Howe scores three goals for West Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

West Valley 11, Rogers 0: Jenna Howe scored three goals and had an assist and the Eagles (12-0, 7-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (1-7-1, 0-2). Chloe Van Wey had two assists for WV.

Deer Park 2, Clarkston 1: Sienna Breneman scored one goal and assisted another and the Stags (5-5-1, 2-4) beat the visiting Bantams (1-9-1, 0-6-1). Daniella Lucas scored one goal for Clarkston.

Pullman 1, North Central 1: Sidney Johnson scored on a free kick in the first half for Pullman and Marley Spencer countered for North Central in the second half as the visiting Greyhounds (5-3-3, 4-1-2) tied the Wolfpack (5-5-2, 3-3-1) at the ONE Spokane Stadium.

Volleyball

Central Valley 3, University 0: Campbell Lathan had three aces and 21 digs and the Bears (3-7, 1-4) beat the visiting Titans (5-7, 2-4). Ashlyn Aaron had 11 kills and an ace for University.

Mead 3, Ferris 1: Janae Demant hammered 14 kills and the Panthers (6-3, 3-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (5-6, 2-3) in four sets. Ella Williams had 21 digs for Mead.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Lewis And Clark 2: Gianna Callari had 20 digs and seven blocks and the visiting Vikings (21-3) defeated the Tigers (4-6) in five sets of a nonleague match. Zenobia Burgess had three blocks and two aces for LC.

Cheney 3, East Valley 0: Mairyn O’Regan had 14 kills and three blocks and the visiting Blackhawks (6-6) defeated the Knights (3-8) 25-23, 25-13, 25-22 in a nonleague match. Elly Good had 15 digs for East Valley.

Clarkston 3, Deer Park 1: Bailey Blaydes had four aces and 11 digs and the visiting Bantams (6-7, 5-3) beat the Stags (8-4, 4-3). Mady Ellingson had 11 kills and three blocks for DP.

Pullman 3, North Central 0: Camber Wolfe had 26 assists and four aces adn the visiting Greyhounds (10-1, 8-0) swept the Wolfpack (1-12, 1-7) 25-10, 25-15, 25-14. Rowyn Lee had 10 kills and two blocks for Pullman.

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Cassie Brooks had 12 kills and the Eagles (9-3, 6-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-11, 0-8).