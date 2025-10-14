Seattle Kraken fall to Canadiens in overtime for 1st loss of season

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Cole Caufield’s second goal of Tuesday’s game won it for the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, 5-4, and the Kraken’s modest win streak to start the 2025-26 season ended as soon after they hit the road.

Seattle collected one standing point after erasing three one-goal Montreal leads.

The Kraken fell to 2-0-1 after winning their first two games for the first time in the franchise’s brief history. They beat the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Saturday’s game featured taut, responsible, low-scoring hockey.

The latest outing in Montreal, however, was a seesaw affair. The Kraken took their first lead, 4-3, with 12:04 left in regulation on Jared McCann’s third goal in three games. McCann accidentally blocked teammate Brandon Montour’s point shot, found the puck in his skates, spun and fired.

Montreal’s Ivan Demidov tied the score at 4 with 2:41 left, shortly after Mason Marchment’s poorly-timed holding penalty expired.

In overtime, Seattle’s Joey Daccord appeared to be hugging the goal post, but Caufield found just enough space near the goalie’s elbow and crammed a shot through the gap.

Montreal (3-1) had played its first three games on the road. The Canadiens’ opening-night crowd erupted.

“We stuck to our guns and fought back hard. There was some good we can take away — some things we can clean up as well,” Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said. “But our mentality was pretty good overall.”

Seattle survived a messy first period with minimal damage. The Kraken registered four giveaways in the first seven minutes and gave up Alex Newhook’s goal on a defensive breakdown during that time.

“We made some mistakes and those mistakes ended up in the back of our net tonight, whereas in Game 1 and 2, they didn’t,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “Structural, systematic mistakes that we have no business making. You can’t do that and win hockey games consistently.”

Seattle defenseman Josh Mahura had an eventful period. He slid hard into the boards shoulder-first, then slipped and almost allowed his opponent to walk in alone, but thankfully his man also slipped on what appeared to be some bad ice.

There was some confusion about whether a line change was legal, and he hopped back onto the ice in place of Adam Larsson, then immediately took a penalty. Montreal didn’t score on the ensuing power play.

They played better as the first period wound down, but it took almost a full 20 minutes for the Kraken to cancel out Newhook’s strike. On the power play, veteran winger Jaden Schwartz finished off a quick passing play from Vince Dunn by way of Shane Wright.

Caufield restored Montreal’s advantage when Seattle center Chandler Stephenson couldn’t get the puck around the boards and turned it over. Stephenson chucked it backward, straight to Caufield, and a moment later it was behind Daccord as Montreal led 2-1.

“At the end of the day it just comes down to bearing down and getting pucks out,” McCann said. “We’ve got to do a better job.”

Kraken rookie Jani Nyman was the one who tied it again. Seattle’s Tye Kartye took the puck around the net and whipped it toward the goal mouth.

He had Nyman and Freddy Gaudreau to bank it in off, and Nyman — the bigger target — was the one to redirect the puck into the net. Nyman was credited with his first goal of the regular season.

The 21-year-old Finn played among the top six forwards late last season and in early training camp. He scored four preseason goals, but started the season on the fourth line with Kartye and Gaudreau.

That trio had a good night, with Lambert calling them “a trustworthy line.”

Kirby Dach gave Montreal a 3-2 lead 1:12 into the third period.

Three and a half minutes later, Kraken stay-at-home defenseman Jamie Oleksiak’s long shot through traffic beat Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault. McCann earned the primary assist and Mahura, the secondary. Five of Seattle’s six defenseman, all but Adam Larsson, earned a point Tuesday.

Montembeault made 18 saves. Daccord, who has played all 188:21 of the Kraken season so far, stopped 17 shots.

The Canadiens made them pay for their mistakes, but the Kraken effort wasn’t lacking. Lambert called it “outstanding.”

“I give our guys full credit for battling,” Lambert said.