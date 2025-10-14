Diane Keaton movie staples are returning to AMC Theaters for limited time

Diane Keaton attends her handprint and footprint ceremony hosted by the TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug.11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images/TNS) (Jerod Harris/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Charlie Vargas The Orange County Register

The Orange County Register

ANAHEIM, Calif. – As a tribute to the late actress Diane Keaton, AMC Theatres is bringing back 1977’s “Annie Hall” and 2003’s “Something’s Gotta Give” to 100 cinemas across the U.S. for one week beginning Friday, Oct. 17.

The Oscar Award-winning actress died unexpectedly on Oct. 11 at the age of 79.

Keaton earned her first Oscar nomination and win for best actress in the title role in “Annie Hall.” The 1977 film is considered among Keaton’s best. It follows comedian Alvy Singer (played by embattled filmmaker and actor Woody Allen) as he reflects on the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall.

The film is structured with Singer speaking directly to the audience, reflecting on his childhood and early adulthood before settling into telling the story of how he and Hall met, fell in love, and struggled with modern romantic obstacles, while mixing surreal fantasy sequences with emotional drama.

“Something’s Gotta Give” earned Keaton her fourth Oscar nomination for lead actress and became a box office success when the film debuted in 2003, grossing $265 million worldwide on a budget of $80 million. The film, directed by Nancy Meyers, featured an A-list cast including Jack Nicholson, Keanu Reeves and Frances McDormand and focused on romance, love and relationships. The plot follows Nicholson as Harry Sanborn, an aging womanizer who falls in love with the mother of his much younger girlfriend, portrayed by Keaton, while vacationing together in the Hamptons.

Meyers, along with myriad Hollywood stars, paid tribute to Keaton in an Instagram post on Monday, which included a photo of Keaton. Meyers wrote, “As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years – at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences. As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of.”

For more information, including tickets, showtimes, and a theater near you, visit AMC.com.