If WSU OL Christian Hilborn can’t play this weekend, where could the Cougars turn?

PULLMAN — In the wake of Christian Hilborn’s injury, which could cost Washington State a veteran presence on its offensive line ahead of a key road test, a new world might be emerging.

What if Hilborn can’t play in WSU’s next game, a road matchup with No. 18 Virginia this weekend? In WSU’s last time out, a promising one-score setback to top-five Ole Miss, Hilborn sat out on crutches. His left knee was in a giant brace. The exact nature of his injury is unclear — coach Jimmy Rogers kept things mum about his status earlier this week — but it’s possible Hilborn can’t go this weekend.

If that’s the case, it’s likely the Cougars will do what they did last week: replace Hilborn with redshirt junior Jaylin Caldwell, a transfer from Division II Grand Valley State. In his first action at the Division I level, he earned a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 63.5, which is about average. He didn’t give up any sacks, allowing just two pressures on WSU quarterback Zevi Eckhaus.

Is Caldwell ready for his second start at WSU? He may not have much of a choice.

“I think Jaylin did a solid job throughout the first half and even into the third with pass settings,” Rogers said earlier this week. “He’s got natural arm length. He can punch from a distance. He’s gotta continue to utilize that strength as far as just timing his punch. And he is heavy-handed. We gotta get him going in the right direction. Obviously, there’s more belief when you know that you’re gonna be the starter.”

Caldwell may be on his way to earning a starting nod for the second straight week. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Caldwell has the size and the strength, playing tackle each of the past two years at GVSU. Over the offseason, he turned down offers from SEC schools Missouri and Kentucky, plus North Texas, Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State and others to take his talents to the Palouse.

In fall camp, Caldwell mostly took reps with the Cougars’ second-team offense, making him a likely backup. His size appeared to make him a natural guard, but he’s made a pleasant surprise with his fleet-footedness, turning his size into a weapon to be used in motion.

“He’s just gotta continue to polish technique and get better in the run game. Pad level,” Rogers said. “He’s a big kid, right? So he’s gotta continue to play with lower pads and and then not, when things break down inside of a play, not hesitate. Just keep playing as hard as you can. And inside the play isn’t a time to think, oh, I’m wrong. You just gotta play the hardest you can during that time. That showed up even from veteran players inside of the game.”