In this postseason, Dodgers’ offense starts from the bottom

By Kevin Baxter Los Angeles Times

MILWAUKEE – The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t so much beaten opponents this postseason as they have worn them down. A lineup that underperformed for much of the summer has been relentless, resourceful and unstoppable in the fall.

And deep. Did we mention deep? Because while the Dodgers have stars at the top of that lineup, it has been the players at the bottom who have done the most damage.

Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series is the most recent example of that. The Brewers managed to keep Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in check, only to see Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman, Kiké Hernández and Andy Pages knock them down repeatedly, combining for seven hits, three runs and three RBIs to give the Dodgers a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series which resumes Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

And that has been a trend all postseason: The sixth through ninth hitters in the Dodgers lineup are slashing .302/.391/.448 with 14 RBIs and a playoff-best 35 hits in eight games. The top five hitters in the order are batting .235.

“It’s just that trust and belief we have in each other that if you don’t get the job done, the guy behind you is going to do it,” said Kiké Hernández, whose two hits Tuesday raised his postseason average to a team-high .379. Hernández has also scored a playoff-high seven runs.

“We know that, one through nine, we have the best and deepest lineup in the league.”

And the hits have been important ones, with Teoscar Hernández tying the score with his second-inning home run and Andy Pages, banished to the bottom of the order after managing just a single in his first 27 postseason at-bats, untying it three batters later by doubling in Kiké.

“I was just looking for a pitch in the zone that I could hit well,” Pages, who drove a 1-1 change-up into the right-field corner, said in Spanish. “Obviously it was really important. It put the team ahead. But more important was that I was able to make good contact.”

Making contact and putting the ball in play has been a hallmark of the bottom half of the Dodgers’ lineup – and it is probably a big factor in its success. Even with his struggles, Pages has struck out just six times in eight games; leadoff hitter Ohtani has fanned more than twice as often.

“Any time you can create traffic, especially in the postseason, it puts a lot of pressure on the opposing pitchers,” Max Muncy said. “And any time you can get guys on base, it just amplifies that and they’re more liable to make mistakes.”

“From the beginning,” Teoscar added, “it’s putting pressure on the other side. We still have to go there and get our job done.”

The postseason spotlight is one Kiké and Edman have thrived under before. Kiké is batting .330 in his last seven postseason series with the Dodgers, almost 100 points better than his career regular-season average. And Edman, who matched Kiké with two hits Tuesday, was named MVP of the NLCS last season after hitting .407 in the Dodgers’ victory over the Mets.

“Those guys, they were made for this moment,” said Teoscar, who leads all postseason players with 10 RBIs. “Kiké, I know he doesn’t get a lot of opportunities in the regular season, but he knows what he can do.”

“He was a player who was born for this moment,” Pages added of Kiké. “He’s demonstrated that. And he keeps doing it.”

Another key to doing well in the postseason, Teoscar said, is not paying attention to it. Each game, he said, offers another chance for success or failure and in the playoffs, each game – and each at-bat – is magnified.

So it is all about what you have done lately. Play the game, celebrate the victory or mourn the defeat, then flush it and get ready to do it all over again.

“I know we have big names in our lineup. We have really good players,” he said. “But at the same time, we still have to go there and get our job done. It’s not because we had a good lineup that we score a lot of runs. We go there with confidence, with a plan and then just try to execute.”

If they can do that two more times at home this week, the Dodgers can end the Brewers season and give themselves a week’s rest before returning to the World Series for the second time in as many years.

“We’re good. We’re really good,” said Kiké, who is one of the reasons for that. “The experience, the trust that we have in each other, that if we’re down in the game early, we’re going to find a way to come back and tie it or take the lead.

“We’re 2-0 in the NLCS, but the goal is to win a World Series, not to win two games on the road. And as we’re still playing the Milwaukee Brewers, we’re going to focus on them and take it one day at a time. We haven’t really accomplished anything yet.”

But when they do, expect the accomplishment to come from the bottom up.