Prep roundup: Ferris slowpitch holds off Lewis and Clark in 4A district title game; Mt. Spokane advances to District 6 3A/2A championsihip

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball – District 6 4A

Ferris 13, Lewis and Clark 12: Frankie Schone went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs and the visiting third-seeded Ferris Saxons held off the second-seeded Lewis and Clark Tigers 13-12 in the District 6 4A slowpitch softball championship game at Hart Field.

Ferris, which secured a berth to the state tournament with the win, beat Greater Spokane League top seed Mead in a semifinal on Monday. LC had knocked off four-time defending state champion Chiawana in the semis.

“The team has worked so hard to get here,” Ferris senior Maggie Singleton said. “We’ve had such a good attitude about everything. We’ve just persevered and it’s turned out great.”“Speechless,” senior Jadyn Hachitt said. “It just feels so good. I’m proud of everyone. We wanted it, we earned it and we’re ready to go.”

Schone started the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and later scored on a double by Singleton. Schone added a two-run double in the fourth, with a third run scoring on a fielding error on the play. Singleton singled Schone in to put Ferris (10-8) up 12-6.

LC (9-9) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the sixth, but couldn’t find the tying run in the seventh.“It was hard to, like, shake off the nerves a little bit,” Singleton said of LC’s late rally. “But we were prepared. We knew we had it. We just had to play what we know.”

Izzy Heister, Lucy Piskel and Vienna Klein homered for LC, which will play in the district second place game against either Mead or Chiawana on Friday at Chiawana.

Mead 13, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Destinie Startin went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the top-seeded Panthers (14-3) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Bullpups (1-16). Mead plays at Chiawana in a loser-out game on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

District 6 3A/2A

Mt. Spokane 15, Central Valley 5 (5): Winning pitcher Avery Fox drove in three on three hits and the top-seeded Wildcats (17-0) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (13-6) in a District 6 3A/2A semifinal game. Ella Bendele hit a three-run homer in the second inning to take the lead for CV.

Mt. Spokane hosts second-seeded Walla Walla on Friday for the District 6 3A/2A championship. Central Valley entertains sixth-seeded Ridgeline on Friday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Ridgeline 15, Deer Park 5 (5): Gianna Haiar knocked in five runs on three hits and the sixth-seeded Falcons (12-6) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Stags (9-9). Jillian Marshall hit a home run for Deer Park.

Walla Walla 10, University 6: Brooklyn White and Marissa Balderas each drove in two runs and the second-seeded Blue Devils (17-6) defeated the visiting third-seeded Titans (14-3) in a District 6 3A/2A semifinal game. Kai Coursey hit a home run, double and knocked in five runs for U-Hi. University hosts eighth-seeded Shadle Park on Friday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Shadle Park 10, Hermiston 0 (6): Laniya Mawdsley drove in three with a home run and double and the visiting eighth-seeded Highlanders (12-7) eliminated the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (11-11).

Girls soccer

Cheney 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Kinley Collins scored the go ahead goal in the 24th minute and the Blackhawks (6-6-2, 2-4-1) defeated the visiting Bullpups (2-9-1, 1-5-1). Emelia Fowler scored the goal for G-Prep. Victoria Baycroft had two assists for Cheney.

Ferris 8, Shadle Park 0: The visiting Saxons (3-5-1, 3-3-1) defeated the Highlanders (2-10, 0-7) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 1: Riley Vanos scored the equalizer goal in the 72nd minute and the visiting Panthers (7-2-5, 3-0-4) tied the Wildcats (6-1-4, 5-0-2). Avery Davidson scored the goal for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 1 Lewis and Clark 1: Quinn Mueller scored the equalizer goal in the 55th minute and the Falcons (8-4-1, 4-2-1) tied the visiting Tigers (7-1-3, 4-1-2). Charlotte Dix scored the goal for LC.

University 3, Central Valley 0: The visiting Titans (6-2-4, 4-1-2) defeated the Bears (3-8-3, 2-5). Details were unavailable.