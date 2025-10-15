The US passport, once No. 1, no longer among 10 most useful

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The United States passport no longer ranks among the top 10 most useful passports after once topping the list.

In 2014, it was the passport that gave U.S. citizens access to more countries than any others without having to be accompanied by a visa.

The Henley Passport Index now ranks it the 12th most powerful passport in a tie with the Malaysian passport. Both travel documents give their holders access to 180 countries.

Singapore’s passport, which is recognized by 193 nations, leads a list that also includes South Korea, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada in its top 10. Afghanistan is at the bottom of this list, with a passport that only provides access to 24 nations if unaccompanied by a visa.

The Henley Report, which launched 20 years ago, says its newly published findings mark the first time the U.S. passport didn’t rank among the top 10 in its index.

The chain of events contributing to the nation’s passport falling in influence includes U.S. citizens losing visa-free access to Brazil in April and Americans being excluded from China’s visa-free list.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the Henley Passport Index, explained his team’s findings in a report published Tuesday.

“The declining strength of the U.S. passport over the past decade is more than just a reshuffle in rankings — it signals a fundamental shift in global mobility and soft power dynamics,” he said. “Nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead. while those resting on past privilege are being left behind.”

The drop in U.S. passport power has led to “an unprecedented surge” in demand for alternative residence and citizenship options, according to Henley & Partners. Americans reportedly make up the largest group of applicants for 2025 investment migration programs by a large margin.

The U.S. passport was ranked seventh in terms of reach in 2024. Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington (SAIS) Annie Annie Pforzheimer said in the Henley report that the decline of U.S. passport strength doesn’t rest squarely on President Donald Trump.

“Even before a second Trump presidency, U.S. policy had turned inward,” she said. “That isolationist mindset is now being reflected in America’s loss of passport power.”