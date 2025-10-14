T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are engaged 3 years after ‘GMA’ cheating scandal

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the former “Good Morning America” co-anchors who were embroiled in a cheating scandal in late 2022, are ready to tie the knot.

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for a month now,” Robach, 52, announced Tuesday on their “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

“We’re actually surprised we’re just now talking about it,” Holmes, 48, added. “We wanted to let you all know before anybody was able to. We learned that lesson I guess in the past about our relationship: We want to be the first to talk about it.”

The former ABC News personalities infamously found themselves at the center of controversy in December 2022, when several outlets reported they had engaged in a monthslong affair while they were still with their respective partners. Both Holmes and Robach began their ABC News tenures in 2014 and co-hosted the daily program “GMA3: What You Need to Know” starting in 2020. They were known among viewers for their playful interactions and onscreen chemistry.

News of the affair dominated headlines, prompting ABC to bench the anchors. Weeks after news of the scandal broke, ABC News parted ways with both Holmes and Robach. “We all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a representative for the news division said at the time.

ABC filled the former co-anchors’ positions, and Holmes and Robach went Instagram official. Their respective ex-spouses also found comfort in their shared experiences and sparked up a romance of their own.

In December 2023, Holmes and Robach finally broke their silence together about their “year of hell.” The pair said they wanted to disclose their relationship before outlets including Page Six and the Daily Mail ultimately beat them to the punch. They also discussed the scandal’s toll on their mental health.

“We have had each other through it all,” Robach said during the debut of their podcast. “It has been the most beautiful relationship I have had in my life.”