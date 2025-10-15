Vote yes: Build on Liberty Lake’s future with Town Square

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Kim Schmidt, Kim Girard and Mary Helgeson

In 2006, the city of Liberty Lake purchased a 6.2-acre lot with the vision of creating a true community campus – Town Square. That vision included a library and community center. Nearly two decades later, the lot remains largely unused, except for the summer farmers market.

At the time of purchase, Liberty Lake’s population was about 6,100. Today it has more than doubled, exceeding 14,000 residents, and is projected to reach 22,000 at build-out. With that growth has come increasing pressure on civic spaces, especially the library, which is serving twice the population it was designed for.

Why Town Square matters

For many residents, the library has become the heart of Liberty Lake. It functions as a gathering place, digital hub, classroom and the only free meeting space in the city. With the loss of seven libraries in the regional network, access to materials has diminished, even as demand has risen. More than 70,000 visits this year alone underscore the need for expanded services.

Town Square could finally deliver on the promise of a true community hub. A new library and community center would provide expanded book, audio and visual collections, a “library of things,” additional computers and power stations, and a dedicated teen space. It would also increase capacity for programs serving children, seniors and the arts. Beyond library services, flexible meeting and event spaces would give Liberty Lake residents places to gather, celebrate and connect all year long.

Addressing concerns

Proposition 1, on the ballot this fall, is an advisory vote. It does not raise taxes or cut city services. Its purpose is to gauge whether the community wants leaders to move forward with planning.

Some opponents argue that the 2022 building purchase should serve as the library, but that facility has already been committed to City Hall. Others claim that one-third of library visits are for meeting rooms – an unverified number – or that crime and street conditions are worsening, despite city reports showing otherwise.

These claims distract from the central question: Should Liberty Lake take the next step toward completing its Town Square?

Looking ahead

It is true that no firm cost estimate or funding plan is yet in place. That decision will come later, if residents vote to proceed. Funding would likely involve a combination of grants, private donations, sponsorships, bonds and council-approved financing. As of the Sept. 16 council meeting, project completion is projected three to seven years out.

Proposition 1 is about more than dollars and cents. It is about vision. It is about whether Liberty Lake invests in a central gathering place that reflects the community’s growth and future.

On Proposition 1, voters are urged to say “yes” – and help finally make Town Square a reality.

Kim Schmidt, Kim Girard and Mary Helgeson, all of Liberty Lake, are library advocates.