WA use of force database publishes first report

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

MOSES LAKE – In a shift toward greater transparency in law enforcement, Washington State has implemented an incident-based police use-of-force reporting system known as the Washington State Data Exchange for Public Safety, or WADEPS. This initiative, spearheaded by the Office of the Attorney General, is the result of collaboration among a variety of groups, including law enforcement, who want such reporting.

“A single location with clear, standardized and contextual information will help the public better understand the use of force in Washington,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a letter sent to law enforcement agencies. “Law enforcement and policymakers will have common tools to better analyze force and make informed decisions about policing policies and practices.”

As the first of its kind in the nation, WADEPS aims to centralize and standardize the reporting of use-of-force incidents, providing a framework for analyzing the interactions between law enforcement and the community. As of Sept. 1, the last time the database was updated, no Grant County agencies were reporting data. All three Adams County-based agencies are reporting information. However, Grant County agencies are nearing compliance with the new program.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is in the final steps of joining the database, according to Sheriff Joey Kriete. He said the department has been working with WADEPS to ensure staff are trained and enter data correctly.

“The good thing about it is we don’t have a ton of data from past months,” said Kriete. “Once we do get the reporting process streamlined, the transition should be smooth.”

Kriete said Grant County’s law enforcement agencies, including his department, are finalizing the reporting process to ensure compliance with WADEPS guidelines. However, each agency has been including use-of-force data in annual reporting, so data is generally on hand. It’s a matter of getting it into the new database.

“We’re in the final steps, and while it’s been a little cumbersome, we’re close to being able to enter our data,” he stated. “We’ve already been publishing our use-of-force data in our annual report, so for us, it’s more about adapting to a different reporting structure.”

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was contacted but did not respond by press time.

In Quincy, Police Chief Ryan Green echoed the sentiment of the importance of transparency and accurate data reporting. Quincy PD was one of the first departments in Grant County to complete training on the new database system.

“We want to be transparent for our community,” Green said. “The perception around the use of force can sometimes be misleading. With this data, we hope to provide a clearer picture. It’s important to move away from emotional narratives and focus on data-driven insights.”

The WADEPS framework not only compiles use-of-force reports but also integrates data from various sources, including crime rates, community demographics and law enforcement operational characteristics. This comprehensive approach provides stakeholders with rich contextual insights that facilitate meaningful comparisons between agencies.

“This won’t just be about the number of times force is used; it’s about understanding the nuances behind each incident,” Kriete said. “Having this structured data will help law enforcement agencies, community members, and policymakers better understand our interactions.”

Similarly, Othello Police Chief Dave Rehaume emphasized the proactive steps that his department has taken to align with WADEPS requirements.

“Even though use-of-force reporting isn’t currently a standard for state accreditation, we chose to be ahead of the game,” Rehaume said. “We’ve been modifying our current reporting forms to match WADEPS specifications, and our entire department has completed the necessary training.”

With the official launch of WADEPS data reporting in September 2025, local departments are optimistic about the insights.

“This is a big step forward, and while we acknowledge there will be bumps along the way, the end result will most certainly enhance our relationship with the community,” Kriete said.