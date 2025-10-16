A Grip on Sports: A blowout may seem devastating but an ALCS from the Mariners’ past shows it could end up just being a big speed bump

A GRIP ON SPORTS • No one guaranteed it would be easy. At least no one with any credibility. But, hey, even in the Mariners’ 13-4 loss Wednesday night, there were a few positives. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run home run to give them an early lead. And Cal Raleigh launched No. 62 later. Plus there is some history in which to take solace.

•••••••

• Not sure you remember 2001. It was a long time ago. In a baseball galaxy far, far away. One in which the Seattle Mariners were the big boys on the block. And the New York Yankees were just another speed bump on their trip into baseball immortality.

The American League Championship Series opened in Seattle. And the Yankees, who won 21 fewer games in the regular season, won both games. Headed home. Led Game Three 2-0 on a Bernie Williams home run. Yankee fans, all 56,517 of them, were going berserk.

You remember how that game turned out, right? And the series? No? Here’s how: Seattle scored 14 runs in the final five innings, won the game 14-3. And then proceeded to lose the next two games.

New York moved on to the World Series and the M’s regular-season-for-the-ages went for naught.

See the possible parallels? If the answer is no, then plug the Blue Jays, holders of the A.L.’s best record this season, into the 2001 Mariners spot. And put this year’s edition of the M’s in pinstripes. Now see it?

Ya, it’s a straw. But when a franchise has never reached the World Series, clutching any straw helps, right? Or grabbing any omen and holding on tight.

Especially when the home team just got blasted. And 46,471 folks – or 41,294 if you want to subtract those in Blue Jays gear – had little to cheer about after Toronto’s five-run third inning.

As the Yankees taught all of us 24 years ago, a lesson some of us may have forgotten after Tuesday, one blowout isn’t enough. It takes four wins to move on from the ALCS.

• There is one parallel from that series that doesn’t fit our narrative. I’m loath to even mention it. It shouldn’t yield similar results.

The Yankees in 2001 and the Jays, 2025, each turned to a Game Four starter with Hall of Fame credentials.

That Roger Clemens, winner of seven Cy Young Awards, 354 games and two World Series titles, isn’t in the Hall is a matter of chemistry. That Max Scherzer, winner of three Cy Young Awards, 221 games and two World Series titles (so far), isn’t in the Hall is a matter of time.

And recent time hasn’t been Scherzer’s friend.

When Clemens took the mound against the M’s back in the day, he did so at the height of his powers. A 20-game winner. A soon-to-be Cy Young recipient. Scherzer tonight? At 40 years old, this easily could be his last appearance. After a 5-5 regular season in which he threw just 85 innings, Scherzer hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 24, a victim of a body breaking down after more than 3,000 innings in his 18-year career.

Then again, he should be rested.

• You know who is also rested? The best Mariner relief pitchers. One thing about a blowout loss, there probably was a better chance last night of Leo Rivas pitching the ninth than Andrés Muñoz. That means Muñoz, Matt Brash and Gabe Speier should be ready for whatever if needed tonight (5:33, FS1).

That “if needed” depends on Luis Castillo. If the Castillo that has shown up at home much of this season – a 2.45 earned run average, more than two runs a game better than on the road – returns, then there is a good chance they will be.

And the Mariners have good chance to move a step closer to replicating the New York Yankee formula of 2001.

•••

WSU: No college football team goes through an entire season without injuries. And no one ever thought this Washington State squad would. Not with the schedule it was playing. A big one has hit. Veteran offensive lineman Christian Hilborn missed last week’s loss at Mississippi State, instead standing on the sidelines, his left leg in a brace. But, as Greg Woods delves into, the Cougars seem to have a competent and experienced replacement ready to go. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, yesterday we linked this Jon Wilner column on the Big Ten’s private capital plan as it ran on the Mercury News website. It is on the S-R’s today, so we link it once more. … John Canzano looks back at Jerry Tarkanian, who seemed to have the NCAA pegged 40 years ago. … On the bye front, Colorado is trying to continue its offensive improvement. … The Boise State quarterback revealed some of the vitriol “fans” have been sending his way.

• Here are the rest of the (current, old and future) Pac-12 games this week, listed chronologically. All this week are on Saturday unless noted. The schedule below also includes any game in which finding news about turned out to be nearly impossible.

– San Jose State at Utah State (Friday, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network): The Spartans lost their starting quarterback and best receiver to injury last week in a loss at Wyoming. There is no word on whether they will play in this one.

– North Carolina at Cal (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN): The Bears are looking to rebound against Bill Belichick’s team tomorrow night.

– Washington at Michigan (9 a.m., Fox): There is a reason why the Huskies’ run defense is playing better.

– Arizona at Houston (9, FS1): A key defender has quit the Cougars after having a stellar performance against Oklahoma State. – Texas State at Marshall (12:30 p.m., ESPN+)

– No. 7 Texas Tech at Arizona State (1, Fox): Yes, it looks as if quarterback Sam Leavitt will play this week. But the Sun Devils are missing other key players.

– Maryland at UCLA (4, FS1): The Bruins’ defense has stiffened since the coaching staff change.

– Hawaii at Colorado State (4, Mountain West Network): Halfway through the season, the Rams have a chance to begin a run of ups in an up-and-down year.

– No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame (4:30, NBC): Two former walk-on brothers are playing a big role for the Trojans.

– Lafayette at Oregon State (7, The CW): Robb Akey would like to prove he would be a good choice to continue in his role as head coach. For that to happen, the Beavers will have to be more consistent. And win a few games.

• In basketball news, Saint Mary’s and Arizona seem to both benefit from their recent preseason matchups.

EWU and Idaho: The rivalry game Saturday in Cheney has a twist to it. While the Vandals were playing, and losing to, Northern Colorado at home last Saturday, the Eagles were taking the day off. Their bye gave them extra time to get healthy, catch their breath and prepare in depth for Idaho. Dan Thompson has more about Eastern in this story. … Elsewhere in the (current and future) Big Sky, the NCAA FCS playoff committee has revealed its first top 10. Three conference teams, Montana State (4), Montana (5) and UC Davis (6), are included. But the top two are from the Dakotas. … Weber State gave up 55 points and a mile of rushing yards in its recent loss to Sacramento State.

Preps: This weekend’s football games begin tonight, though Dave Nichols’ preview of the games focuses upon a battle of 5-1 teams, Mead’s home game against Cheney, which is Friday at 7 p.m. … Greg Lee has a feature on a University High cross country runner who took a different path to athletic success than the rest of her family. … Dave returns to team up with Cheryl Nichols for this roundup of Wednesday’s action, which includes his report on Ferris winning the district slowpitch title championship game 13-12 over Lewis and Clark.

Chiefs: And one more story from Dave. Spokane continued its adventure in Canadian travel, facing Lethbridge in its arena. It took a shootout, but the Chiefs earned a 3-2 victory.

Velocity: A 10-day road trip awaits Spokane, though the Velocity will embark on the three-match swing knowing it has already qualified for the USL League One playoffs. Samantha DiMaio has a preview of the regular-season-capping trip.

Mariners: We linked stories above. And have some more links here, including Jacob Thorpe’s column from T-Mobile. Never forget the Jays led all of baseball in runs scored this season. … For some reason the M’s are better on the road. … I’m not sure what to make of this. Last season, Raleigh was not only the American League Gold Glove winner for catchers, he was also the Platinum Glove winner, signifying the best defensive player in MLB at any position. This season, one in which he seemed to be at least at the same level, he’s not even a finalist for the catching award. Weird. … Shane Bieber last pitched in Seattle in April of 2024. That’s when he injured his arm and didn’t pitch for over a year. … We linked this story about the Dodger lineup from the L.A. Times yesterday. Our friend Kevin Baxter’s piece – we first worked together almost 50 years ago at the Orange County Register and he followed us up to Spokane for a short stint in the late 1980s – is on the S-R website today.

Seahawks: Speaking of stories we linked yesterday, this Bob Condotta story on Sam Darnold’s fit in Seattle is on the S-R site today as well. … His play just reinforces what seems to have been a pretty darn good offseason for John Schneider. … We will put this Athletic story here concerning the robbery gang that hit Seattle athletes’ homes recently. It’s worth your time.

Sounders: An injured winger may just be back for the playoffs. … The team U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino seems to want heading into next summer’s World Cup is coming together.

Reign: Former WSU student Trinity Rodman was recently called up to her usual spot with the USWNT. But that might be on hold as she injured her leg last night in the Washington Spirit match.

•••

• It’s too bad the M’s weren’t slotted into the early game tonight. At least for us retired folks. Much easier to watch and still hit the early buffet. Or combine them. Until later …