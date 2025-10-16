Boeing’s striking union files unfair labor practice charge against planemaker

By Utkarsh Shetti Reuters

A union representing more than 3,200 striking workers of Boeing said on Thursday it has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the U.S. planemaker with the National Labor Relations Board.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents members who assemble fighter jets and munitions at Boeing’s plants in the St. Louis area.

The filing marks an escalation in an ongoing back-and-forth between the two sides, as they failed to come to an agreement to end a strike that is now in its third month.

The union has been pressing the planemaker for a contract similar to the one it had reached with its Seattle-area workers last year, which included higher retirement plan contributions.

The workers struck on Aug. 4, after rejecting a second offer from Boeing. They also rejected another proposal that included a 24% general wage increase over five years and a $4,000 ratification bonus.

The members, however, voted 90% in favor of a four-year contract proposal floated by the union that Boeing refused to consider.

“Boeing has summarily rejected multiple union proposals without making any counter offers addressing member concerns, in clear violation of its legal duty to negotiate in good faith under the National Labor Relations Act,” the union said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Its management has said the company will not significantly increase its offer, instead expanding on its plans to replace those on strike with new hires through the end of the year.

The move has drawn criticism from some senators, including Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Josh Hawley of Missouri, who along with Bernie Sanders slammed Boeing’s stance in the talks at a committee hearing earlier this month.