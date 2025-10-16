Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley reportedly on life support with brain bleed

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Original Kiss singer and lead guitarist Ace Frehley is reportedly on life support after falling in his studio and suffering a brain bleed a few weeks ago.

The 74-year-old Bronx native’s condition is described as dire by TMZ, which cited sources saying that Frehley’s family was considering turning off his ventilator as early as Thursday evening.

On Sept. 25, a spokesperson for Frehley told fans on social media that he suffered a “minor fall” that would cause him to miss an upcoming performance, but indicated the rocker was on the mend. More shows were canceled in the following days.

Frehley formed Kiss with rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley, bass player Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. The band quickly became known for their elaborate makeup and live pyrotechnics. Frehley sported silver stars around his eyes and was known as “The Spaceman.”

He was responsible for Kiss hits including 1974’s “Shock Me” and “Cold Gin.”

He later embarked on a solo career in 1982, but rejoined his Kiss bandmates in 1996, sticking around for another six years.

Among the music fans hoping for Frehley’s recovery Thursday was former MTV VJ Martha Quinn.

“Prayers up for founding KISS guitar player Ace Frehley, and his family as they deal with a heartbreaking situation,” she posted on X.