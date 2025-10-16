Lord Huron brings latest album to Gesa Pavilion stage

From staff reports

Lord Huron and their unique combination of sounds will round out the Gesa Pavilion concert season this weekend.

Initially a solo project founded by frontman Ben Schneider in Los Angeles, their first full-length album came in 2012 and provided the first look into the band’s interesting sound and overall aesthetic. “Lonesome Dreams,” like most Lord Huron records, can be characterized as more indie-folk than indie-rock or vice versa depending on who is consulted. Nonetheless, hints of dreamy nostalgia and old-school Western influences bleed through the music as well as Lord Huron’s general vibe and content surrounding the music.

Lord Huron has become known for other albums like “Strange Tails” and songs like “The Night We Met,” “Ends of the Earth,” “Meet Me in the Woods,” “Wait by the River” and more.

In July, the band released their fifth studio album, “The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1,” which features fan favorites such as “Nothing I Need” and “Who Laughs Last,” featuring spoken words by actress Kristen Stewart.

Lord Huron will be performing at the Gesa Pavilion on Sunday and will be joined by folk-rock singer-songwriter Kevin Morby. General admission tickets can be purchased through AXS for $82.90.