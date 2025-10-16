One of Alaska’s biggest airlifts is now underway, after massive storm

By Leo Sands,Ben Noll,Joshua Partlow and Nicolás Rivero Washington post

Officials are evacuating hundreds of Alaskans after a powerful storm system hammered the state’s western coast this week, in what the National Guard described as one of the largest airlifts in the state’s recent history.

In the aftermath of Typhoon Halong, extreme winds toppled homes, and a storm surge flooded villages, triggering a sprawling multiagency rescue effort. The isolated villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok were the worst hit.

Officials said 300 displaced people were evacuated overnight Wednesday about 400 miles from a regional shelter that had reached capacity in Bethel to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Typhoon Halong was one of the region’s strongest storms on record, picking up extra fuel from a record-breaking marine heat wave spanning the North Pacific Ocean as it raced toward Alaska. Winds gusted as fast as 107 mph as the storm pushed into western Alaska, causing water to rise and push inland as a devastating storm surge – reaching 6.6 feet in Kipnuk, nearly two feet above the previous record.

Coastal communities such as Kipnuk, located on a riverbank a few miles inland from the Bering Sea, have grown more vulnerable to these storms as the climate has warmed and sea ice has dwindled, according to Alaska climate experts. Melting permafrost that has contributed to widespread erosion and repeated floods have damaged infrastructure.

A 67-year-old woman was found dead, and two men, ages 71 and 41, were missing, the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Wednesday, as it shifted from a search and rescue mission to a recovery effort. The agency said it was now focused on sheltering evacuees and restoring water, power and sanitation services to the devastated communities.

In a social media post early Thursday, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said “we will do everything we can” to assist those affected. He said President Donald Trump “asked me to let Alaskans know he is monitoring the situation and more help is on the way.”

Beginning Tuesday, the Alaska Army National Guard deployed helicopters to evacuate residents from Kipnuk to Bethel, some 90 miles inland. On Wednesday, as Bethel’s shelter reached capacity, the Guard said it began airlifting those in Bethel to Anchorage using a C-17 carrier, capable of holding 300 people.

According to the Alaska Beacon, Lt. Col. Brendan Holbrook, commander of the Army Guard’s 207th Aviation Troop Command, said the remaining residents of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok would be evacuated from Bethel to Anchorage by Friday. In total, he said, 500 had been evacuated from the two villages.

No significant storms are expected to hamper recovery efforts through the weekend, although occasional showers and blustery winds are forecast. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

By Wednesday, as many as 2,000 people had been forced to leave after the storm left their homes in ruins, the American Red Cross said.

“Homes have been flooded, pushed off their foundations and, in some cases, swept entirely out to sea,” it said. “The typhoon’s remnants also damaged critical infrastructure including roads, communication lines and air and seaport facilities.

“This could be a prolonged relief operation lasting months as villages have been left inaccessible or unlivable as winter sets in,” it added.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also involved in rescue efforts. It said that crews from Air Station Kodiak rescued 18 people in Kwigillingok and 16 in Kipnuk, and that teams were responding to any marine pollution that may have resulted from the storm system.

In a news conference Monday, the Coast Guard commander for western Alaska, Capt. Christopher Culpepper, recounted some of the devastation. “This took people into peril, where folks were swimming, floating, trying to find debris to hold onto in the cover of darkness,” he said.

Last year, Rayna Paul, Kipnuk’s environmental director, applied for two grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to address the erosion and flood damage from recent storms. The community of about 700 people flooded at least 30 times between 1979 and 2022, according to a report last year from the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Sciences.

EPA officials visited to help develop a proposal, she said in an interview earlier this year, and the community was awarded $20 million to fortify a portion of the riverbank. The Trump administration later canceled that grant.

Paul could not be reached amid cellphone outages after the storm. But she had warned earlier this year of the consequences of not building up the community’s flood defenses.

“We’re going to lose some important infrastructure if they don’t reinstate the funding,” she said in March.

It remains unclear if the riprap fortifications could have lessened the damage from last weekend’s storm, which brought a surge of water through the village.

“This is higher than the community has ever seen,” said Nora Nieminski, coastal hazards program manager at the state Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys, who has studied Kipnuk’s flood history.

While Nieminski said she couldn’t speak directly to the consequences of not receiving the federal grant, she described this type of funding for coastline protection against storm surge as “tremendously important for the resilience of these communities moving forward.”

“We have noticed trends of more impact by flooding just by tides, by increased storm activity, by more fall storms,” she said. “Grants help build resilience in communities instead of simply now having to rebuild. Because Kipnuk is not Kipnuk anymore after this one.”

Some reports have suggested federal budget cuts for weather balloon launches in Alaska may have made it harder for officials to warn residents earlier about the storm’s potential for destruction. Data from those balloons “is of major importance for the numerical models” on which meteorologists base their forecasts, according to Rick Thoman, a meteorologist at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

Even with perfect data, meteorologists may have doubted weather models that accurately predicted the storm’s path, because it was so unusual.

“In my 38 years in Alaska, I have no memory of a storm like that,” Thoman said. “Even if the models had been showing four days in advance the track that the storm actually took, I would have been like, ‘Wait a minute, storms don’t do that.’”

It’s impossible to say how much a more accurate forecast would have changed the outcome. Officials did issue warnings for the hardest-hit areas ahead of time. But in remote villages, evacuation options are limited.

“There’s nowhere to go. There’s no roads. The evacuation is shelter in place or go to the high school,” Thoman said. “If you’re able to leave a few days early, you can get on a flight – assuming someone’s paying for that flight.”

