Prep roundup: Andrew Thomas scores two touchdowns, Mt. Spokane football downs Ferris 41-0

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Andrew Thomas caught two touchdown passes and the Mt. Spokane Wildcats ran away from the visiting Ferris Saxons 41-0 at Union Stadium on Thursday.

Thomas, who had six catches for 106 yards, hauled in TD passes from backup quarterback Jordan Dubiel and wingback Rock Franklin as Mt. Spokane (6-1) scored 21 points in the second quarter.

Ferris (0-7) was shut out for the third time this season and came in with just 29 points in its last five games.

“The focus had to be on us and getting better each week, and improving and taking a step forward,” Mt. Spokane coach Terry Cloer said about the motivating factor. “We still had a couple penalties tonight, but for the most part I felt like we were played a cleaner game than what we’ve been playing.”

Cloer split time at quarterback between starter Cade Strocsher and Dubiel.

“We’re one play away from having a backup being the starter, and that’s always been our mentality,” he said. “Those guys have got to be ready to step up when the moment arises for them as a backup.”

Strocsher went 8 of 16 for 79 yards; Dubiel finished 4 of 6 for 66 yards.

Mt. Spokane broke out early on a 30-yard touchdown run by Strocsher. Ethan Williams barreled in from 3 yards out to make it 14-0 early in the second.

Dubiel came in at quarterback and connected with Thomas on a 15-yard scoring pass. Late in the period the Wildcats used a little trickery, when Franklin tossed a halfback option to Thomas for a 31-yard TD. Mt. Spokane led 28-0 at the half.

Early in the third Ferris QB Sam Colton rolled out to pass but it was picked off by defensive back Jonny Haley, who took it back 13 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked and the Wildcats led 34-0.

Mt. Spokane used a 15-play drive to grind out the end of the third and first 4 minutes of the fourth, culminated by Rashad Franklin’s 2-yard TD run which prompted a running clock for the rest of the game.

Cloer said the Wildcats are “closer” to being a complete package after seven weeks.

“We’re getting closer. We’ve got Ridgeline next week, and that’s the focus right now, and to be better next Friday night,” he said. “We’re gonna watch some film tomorrow and get better (at practice) on Monday.”

Girls soccer

2A

West Valley 11, Deer Park 0: Jenna Howe scored four goals, giving her 99 in her four-year varsity career, with three assists and the Eagles (13-0, 8-0) shut out the visiting Stags (4-5-1, 2-4-1). Lauren Matthew had two goals and Chloe Van Wey added a goal and two assists for WV.

East Valley 4, North Central 0: Hayden Anderson had three goals and the visiting Knights (7-4-2, 4-3) beat the Wolfpack (5-7- 1, 4-4). Navya Poflee scored one goal for East Valley.

Rogers 1, Pullman 1: The Pirates (1-7-2, 0-2-1) tied the visiting Greyhounds (5-3-3, 4-1-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Volleyball

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Noella Migliuri had 14 assists and the Bullpups (11-1, 6-1) defeated the visiting Bears (3-8, 1-5). Campbell Lathan had 13 digs for CV.

Mead 3, Cheney 0: Zuri Gonzales dished out 25 assists and 13 digs and the Panthers (8-3, 5-2) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (6-7, 1-6). Mairyn O’Regan had six kills and four blocks for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 3, Shadle Park 0: Lovie Eastep-Harris had 16 digs and two aces as the visiting Tigers (5-6, 5-2) defeated the Highlanders (3-9, 1-6). Brynn Hooper hammered 11 kills and 13 digs for Shadle Park.

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Sophia Campbell had 22 assists and the Falcons (7-5, 5-2) defeated the visiting Titans (5-8, 2-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-14. Nina Mathews had two aces and 12 digs for U-Hi.

2A

East Valley 3, North Central 1: Elly Good had 11 kills, Alexis Varney added 15 assists and the visiting Knights (4-8, 4-4) defeated the Wolfpack (1-13, 1-8). Jaidyn Tonasket had seven kills for the Wolfpack.