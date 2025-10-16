Underground passage in Colosseum to open to the public

dpa

German Press Agency

ROME – A long-hidden underground secret passage in Rome’s Colosseum will open for visitors to the ancient amphitheater for the first time this month, the Colosseum Archaeological Park announced recently.

In Roman times, the Passage of Commodus connected the Colosseum’s box for the highest dignitaries to the outside world. The name goes back to Emperor Commodus (161-192 AD).

A connoisseur and lover of gladiatorial combat, Commodus is said to have fallen victim to an assassination attempt in this underground area, although it has not been clearly established that was the passage in question.

The exclusive imperial corridor was not part of the Colosseum’s initial construction, which took place during the years 72-80 AD.

It was added later by excavating the amphitheater’s foundations, so that the Roman elite could reach the dignitaries’ box unseen to watch the spectacles.

The passage was discovered and excavated in the 19th century but remained closed to the public.

Researchers from the Archaeological Park completed the necessary restoration work in September, fully recreating the ancient surfaces of the corridor.

The Colosseum is one of Italy’s most popular tourist attractions and is regarded as the symbol of Rome. It is also the world’s largest amphitheater. In ancient Rome, at times gruesome and brutal gladiatorial fights took place there.

Now the site attracts millions of visitors annually. The Passage of Commodus will be open to visitors starting Oct. 27, Monday to Wednesday.