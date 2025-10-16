Comcast closing its West Division, cutting 302 jobs in Colorado

By Aldo Svaldi Denver Post

Comcast Corp., owner of the nation’s largest cable TV and broadband provider Xfinity, informed the state on Wednesday that it will eliminate 302 positions at its West Division office in Centennial, Colorado, at the end of the year.

The company, one of the largest private sector employers in the state, said it would close its West Division headquarters at 9401 E. Panorama Circle in Centennial as part of a larger streamlining that will remove all three divisional headquarters.

“The West Division operating division will cease to exist beginning in 2026, after which the facility will be closed. These organizational changes will result in the permanent layoff of approximately 302 employees,” Elizabeth Peetz, Comcast’s vice president of state government affairs, wrote in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter submitted to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Positions cut include 72 financial analysts, 25 vice presidents, 24 finance managers and several communications and government relations positions. The company plans to maintain its regional and operational presence, which represents the lion’s share of its workforce, and said that customers shouldn’t notice any difference.

Peetz said Comcast will work to relocate affected employees to other positions within the company. Those who can’t be placed elsewhere and who remain through the closure date will be entitled to severance benefits.

Comcast’s CEO Dave Watson and Chief Operating Officer Steve Croney announced on Sept. 18 that the company would eliminate its three divisions, which were sandwiched between corporate headquarters in Philadelphia and 13 regional offices.

The Centennial office was prominent in that divisional system, overseeing activities in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming and Montana. Going forward, metro Denver will remain the hub for the Mountain West Division, supervising Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.

Starting next year, regions will report directly to Amy Lynch, who holds the newly created title of President of Regional Operations, and Lynch will report to Croney.

“With this change, our HQ teams will design strategy, while our field teams will execute – grounding the work in local insights and customer experience. This model will enable faster decision-making, better use of data and technology, and stronger execution in a highly competitive environment,” Watson and Croney said in their letter last month.

They also said the cuts weren’t a “reflection of anyone’s contributions,” but a “simplifying how we work so we can compete more effectively and position the company for the future.”

“Comcast continues to value its partnership with the community and has invested more than $1.2 billion in technology and infrastructure in Colorado in the past three years,” Peetz said.

She added that Comcast is working with the state to provide $7 million in matching funds under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, which seeks to expand high-speed internet access in underserved areas.