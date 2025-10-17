Costco tested members with higher fees. The results are in

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton Seattle Times Seattle Times

The annual membership cost to enter Costco’s big-box warehouses and stock up on bulk groceries – not to mention the free food samples – has gone up. But that is not stopping fans from becoming or remaining loyal members.

Since September 2024, individual members in the U.S. pay $65 per year, a $5 increase from past dues. Executive memberships have been $130 per year, up from $120.

But loyalists of the Issaquah-based retailer were not dissuaded: 68.3 million people held individual memberships by the end of fiscal 2025 – an upsurge from 63.7 million in 2024 and 58.8 million in 2023, according to Costco’s annual report filed this month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The number of business memberships also increased to 12.7 million in 2025 from 12.5 million in 2024 and 12.2 million in 2023.

Despite the increases, the growth rate of total paid members has slowed slightly, with a 6% increase year over year, compared to a 7% increase in 2024 from 2023.

“Membership loyalty and growth are essential to our business,” the company wrote in the report.

So far, it has maintained that faith. Costco boasted a membership renewal rate in the U.S. of about 92% and a global renewal rate of around 90% at the end of fiscal 2025, according to its report.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Lenora Good, a resident of Kennewick in Benton County has maintained her Costco membership for more than 30 years. Several factors have kept her devoted to the company: the Kirkland brand, the friendly staff and “the best deal on hearing aids that I’ve found.”

She has not noticed much employee turnover at her local store. Costco offers an employee stock purchase plan, so “a lot of the worker bees are part owners,” Good said. “They have more pride in what they’re doing.”

Good admits that she did not notice when the membership cost went up. “I’m sure I’ve gotten the $5 back in many different ways,” she added.

Costco is attracting new members, too.

“Costco membership is becoming increasingly popular for younger customers,” said David Bellinger, a director and senior analyst at Japanese investment banking and securities firm Mizuho Securities, in an email.

Bellinger estimates that nearly half of new member signups are under the age of 40, with the average member age falling in the low 50s.

“This is helping to cushion the impact from lingering inflation across the board, particularly within the food category,” Bellinger said.

He said these patrons tend to sign up online, with “modestly higher churn rates,” or the rate at which a customer cancels their membership.

According to Bellinger, Costco “senior management (is) indicating this could lead to a downtick in membership renewal rates into 2026.”

Still, at the end of fiscal year 2025, business looked good for the retailer: Net sales jumped 8%, and membership fee revenue climbed 10%, due to new sign-ups and fee increases, the report shows.

Since first opening its doors in Seattle in 1983, Costco’s empire has rapidly expanded. The number of warehouses worldwide is growing, with 914 locations recorded as of Aug. 31. That’s a jump from 890 warehouses around a year prior.

“We intend to continue to open warehouses in new markets,” the company said in the report.

Around the globe, Costco employs about 341,000 people – 5% of whom are union represented.

But the company said it still faces competition in the industry, as “the retail business is highly competitive,” and it’s impacted by myriad economic factors, supplier issues, changes in foreign currency rates, natural disasters and stock market expectations.

The company has made a couple of changes to protect its financial well-being. Costco started tightening its policies around the common practice of sharing membership cards in 2023. The next year, the company installed card scanners required for entry into its warehouses.

Though retail theft has been a worsening problem across the industry in recent years, Costco said its related security measures are paying off.

“By strictly controlling the entrances and exits and using a membership format, we believe our inventory losses (shrinkage) are well below those of typical retail operations,” according to Costco’s annual report.