District 6 slowpitch softball prep roundup: Ferris, Mt. Spokane, University advance to state; Avery Fox hits three homers for Wildcats; Claire Fulkerson drives in 8 runs for U-Hi

The Ferris Saxons and Mt. Spokane Wildcats took first place in the respective District 6 4A and 3A/2A tournaments this week.

Ferris is the only GSL team to advance to the State 4A tournament, while Mt. Spokane is joined by University in the 3A Tournament, after the Titans placed third in districts.

Here is a roundup of Friday’s action from the District 6 slowpitch softball tournaments.

Mt. Spokane 17, Walla Walla 3 (5): Winning pitcher Avery Fox hit three home runs, driving in seven, and the top-seeded Wildcats (18-0) defeated the visiting second-seeded Blue Devils (17-7) in the District 6 3A/2A championship game. Quincy Schuerman and McKenzie Morris each knocked in three runs for Mt. Spokane. Elyse Ocanaz led Walla Walla with two hits. Both teams advance to the State 3A/2A tournament on Oct 24-25 in Yakima.

University 11, Shadle Park 7: Kai Coursey hit a pair of triples and the third-seeded Titans (15-3) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Highlanders (12-8) in a loser-out game. Hayden Wheeler, Kai Coursey, Claire Fulkerson and Alaina Kudrna had three hits apiece for U-Hi. Maddie Mann knocked in three runs on two hits for Shadle Park.

University 22, Ridgeline 8 (5): Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, eight RBIs and the third-seeded Titans (16-3) eliminated the sixth-seeded Falcons (13-7) in the District 6 3A/2A third-place game. Ella Jensen drove in four runs for U-Hi and Quincy Coder collected three hits for Ridgeline. University advances to the State 3A/2A tournament on Oct 24-25 in Yakima.

Ridgeline 16, Central Valley 4 (5): Abby Savage drove in four runs on three hits and the sixth-seeded Falcons (13-6) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (13-7) in a loser-out game. Ella Bendele hit a two-run home run for CV.

Chiawana 7, Lewis and Clark 6: Lilly Peterson hit a walk-off sacrifice fly scoring Aleeah Andersen for the winning run and the Riverhawks (19-6) eliminated the visiting second-seeded Tigers (9-10) in a loser-out game. Tyler Capaul collected four hits for LC. Lewis and Clark was up by three runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Chiawana advances to the State 4A tournament on Oct 24-25 in Yakima.

Chiawana 15, Mead 10: Lilly Peterson knocked in three runs and the Riverhawks (18-6) eliminated the Wildcats (14-4) in a loser-out game. Leah Juarez, Mia Martin and Ava Cheney had three apiece for Mead.