Man in last month’s UI fight recovering, says father

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The father of the Moscow man injured following a Sept. 24 fight on the University of Idaho campus said his son is continuing to recover from his injuries.

Adam Dawson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Thursday that his son Austen Dawson is out of the hospital and “doing better” since being in an induced coma at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston following the incident.

Adam Dawson said his son is cognitive and able to move around. Austen Dawson is still unable to drive because of his head injuries, Adam Dawson said. Austen Dawson has also been active on social media.

He said the family is still waiting to see what kind of therapies Austen Dawson will need going forward.

Adam Dawson said his family is “patiently waiting for the slow wheels of justice to turn,” in the investigation of the incident.

Austen Dawson is a DoorDash driver who was delivering food to a residence on the UI campus when the fight occurred near Idaho and Deakin avenues, according to his family.

The other male in the fight has not been identified by police, but the Phi Delta Theta fraternity posted on Facebook that it removed an individual from its membership following the fight.