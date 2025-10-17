Things to watch: Idaho’s defensive front could slow down Eastern Washington’s offense

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

From here on, Idaho is playing without a net.

To get back to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the fourth straight year, the Vandals (2-4, 0-2 Big Sky Conference) may well have to run the table in their final six games. They can’t afford any more missteps, bad luck or simply facing a better opponent. Idaho has defeated dedicated rival Eastern Washington three years in a row. The definitive part of the Vandals’ season begins now on the Eagles’ red turf.

Here are three things to watch:

1. Is the rust off Idaho’s quarterbacks? Based on the fact he was doing rehab work with a trainer Thursday instead of taking reps with the starting offense it appears Idaho quarterback Joshua Wood will still be sidelined with a knee injury suffered against Montana on Sept. 27. He was replaced for Idaho’s homecoming against the University of Northern Colorado by Jack Wagner and Rocco Koch. Wagner played in 11 games for the Vandals last season and threw for 1,389 yards and 12 touchdowns. His first outing this season, though, was against UNC. It began inauspiciously with his first pass getting picked off. But he finished the game throwing for 237 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Koch got into three games last year before suffering a hand injury. Koch has also been used sparingly as a red zone quarterback this year. Against the Bears, however, he was Idaho’s leading rusher with 81 yards and two touchdowns. Vandals coach Thomas Ford Jr. says he expects Wagner to make better decisions with the ball going forward, and he said Koch’s role may expand to include passing as well as red zone running.

2. Can Idaho’s defensive front dominate? Anchored by senior defensive tackle Zach Krotzer (12 tackles, including a tackle for loss this season), the Vandals have been able to square up against most opponents this year, including Football Bowl Subdivision members Washington State and San Jose State. Against UNC, however, Idaho was unable to get consistent pressure on Bears quarterback Eric Gibson. He passed for 350 yards and two touchdowns. Ford suggested Idaho might have a physical advantage against EWU’s offensive line. It could well be a key to the outcome.

3. What if the game is close? Ford tended to his team’s mental state at practice this week. The Vandals are coming off three straight losses, a frustrating late-game defeat against San Jose State (31-28) and back-to-back Big Sky losses against Montana (41-30) and UNC (49-33) in which Idaho was unquestionably outplayed. It wasn’t supposed to happen to a team that made the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs the last two years and was highly ranked going into this season. But a path probably still exists for the Vandals to reach the playoffs if they can turn things around. In addressing his team, Ford made a point of not giving into doubt. Was the message received? If the game against the Eagles becomes a shootout, will the Vandals have the resilience to be there at the end?