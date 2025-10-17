Washington vs. Michigan: Keys to the game, how to watch and prediction

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Washington (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at Michigan (4-2, 2-1)

Kickoff: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: Fox 28

Latest line (via ESPN Bet): Michigan -4.5, total 50.5

All-time series: Michigan leads 9-6

UW key players

QB Demond Williams Jr.: 74.1% completions, 1,628 pass yards, 117 completions, 158 attempts, 10 pass TD, 1 INT, 74 carries, 382 rush yards, 4 rush TD

WR Denzel Boston: 30 catches, 444 receiving yards, 6 receiving TD

S Alex McLaughlin: 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU

EDGE Jacob Lane: 24 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks

Michigan key players

QB Bryce Underwood: 59.7% completions, 1,210 pass yards, 92 completions, 154 attempts, 5 pass TD, 2 INT, 32 carries, 177 rush yards, 3 rush TD

RB Justice Haynes: 95 carries, 705 rush yards, 8 rush TD, 10 catches, 31 receiving yards

LB Ernest Hausmann: 40 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU,

CB Jyaire Hill: 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Will Haynes play?

UW’s run defense was likely expecting another major test this week.

The Huskies enter their matchup with the Wolverines boasting the No. 8 run defense in the country. They’re allowing just 83.2 yards rushing per game, 3.12 yards per attempt and are one of just eight teams that has given up fewer than 500 yards rushing this season. The Huskies and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters have held four of their six opponents below 100 yards rushing.

UW is coming off a strong performance last week against Rutgers. The Huskies allowed a 51-yard rush by running back Antwan Raymond – who tallied 161 yards against Minnesota in his previous game – on the second play from scrimmage. However, the Scarlet Knights finished with 107 yards on 27 carries, and the Huskies kept Raymond out of the end zone for the first time this season.

UW’s next challenge was supposed to be another difficult matchup against one of the country’s top running backs: Michigan junior Justice Haynes.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Haynes has blossomed since transferring from Alabama. He’s totaled 705 yards rushing, ranking fifth nationally. His 117.5 yards per game is fourth, and his 7.42 yards per carry and eight touchdowns rushing rank sixth. Haynes has rushed for at least 100 yards in five of Michigan’s six games.

The only time Haynes hasn’t reached the 100-yard milestone? Michigan’s most recent game – a 31-13 loss to No. 20 USC last weekend. Haynes, who had totaled 51 yards rushing on 10 carries, suffered a midsection injury during the second quarter and did not return. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told reporters that holding Haynes out was partially precautionary, but still deemed the standout tailback questionable against UW.

Sophomore running back Jordan Marshall replaced Haynes and finished with 14 carries for 68 yards. The 5-11, 216-pound tailback has registered one 100-yard rushing game, during Michigan’s 19-13 win against former UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl a year ago. Marshall was named MVP of the game.

Marshall has been a strong complementary running back this season, but Haynes is one of the country’s premier players and the focal point of Michigan’s offense. If he’s available.

Starting fast

Calling UW a second-half team might be an understatement at this point.

The Huskies and coach Jedd Fisch are outscoring opponents 142-51 during the second half in 2025. In the fourth quarter they have an 80-10 advantage. No. 1 Ohio State remains the only team to score against UW during the final period.

Those numbers make sense considering UW overcame two-possession deficits in consecutive weeks against Maryland and Rutgers.

“We’re trying to avoid those double-digit comebacks,” Fisch said jokingly during his postgame news conference after UW’s 38-19 win against Rutgers. “But we have done them a couple times now.”

Fisch went on to praise the team’s resilience. But not falling behind early against Michigan will be key – especially if Haynes is available.

The first quarter has been particularly troublesome for the Huskies. They’ve outscored opponents 35-30 during the first period but haven’t scored a first-quarter point against a Big Ten opponent. UW trailed Maryland and Rutgers 10-0 after the first 15 minutes, and Ohio State and UW finished the first quarter in a 0-0 tie.

UW rebounded against Rutgers, utilizing a 21-point third quarter to put the game away. Maryland’s lack of run game allowed UW enough time to complete its improbable fourth-quarter comeback.

But the Wolverines, even without Haynes, can lean on a stout run game to control the game’s pace if they have a lead. They’re averaging 216.3 yards rushing per game. Additionally, mounting a comeback at Michigan Stadium, where UW is 1-4, is as daunting a task as any in college football.

Underwood at the helm

When UW beat Michigan 27-17 at Husky Stadium in 2024 for Fisch’s first signature win, the Huskies faced a Wolverines team deep in the throes of poor quarterback play. Moore relied on three signal callers in 2024: Jack Tuttle, Alex Orji and Davis Warren.

Only Warren, who didn’t play against UW, still has a spot on Michigan’s roster. He hasn’t played.

Moore turned to freshman phenom Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Underwood has had mixed results in his first season. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after totaling 235 yards passing and 114 yards rushing against Central Michigan. He’s thrown for more than 200 yards in four games, including a career-high 270 against Wisconsin, and registered his first multi-touchdown passing game against USC.

But Underwood has endured some major challenges. He completed just nine passes – or 37.5% of his 24 attempts – during Michigan’s 24-13 loss to No. 14 Oklahoma. No. 25 Nebraska limited him to a season-low 105 yards passing.

The 6-4, 228-pound Detroit native has struggled against pressure. Underwood is 8-for-24 passing for 135 yards when opponents generated pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also had turnover issues, throwing interceptions against Central Michigan and USC. Underwood has been responsible for fumbles against Nebraska and Wisconsin, according to PFF.

Forcing Underwood to be the offensive catalyst, especially if Haynes is out, will be important for UW to win its first game at the Big House since 1984, when Don James led the Huskies to a 20-11 win.

Andy Yamashita’s predicti

on:

UW enters this game with some serious momentum after consecutive Big Ten wins. Michigan, in comparison, has to regroup after a difficult loss to USC and the potential absence of Haynes.

Michigan will be UW’s biggest test since facing Ohio State. And if Haynes were fully healthy, the combination of a hostile environment at the Big House and the dreaded 9 a.m. PT kickoff might have convinced me to choose Michigan. But this feels like two teams headed in opposite directions, especially if Haynes is out for a considerable amount of time.

Prediction: Huskies 28, Wolverines 24.