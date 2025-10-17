Week 7 prep football roundup: University handles Ridgeline to secure 3A playoff spot

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Behind Toby Thornburg’s impressive day on the ground, the University Titans are playoff-bound.

Thornburg amassed 154 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, shouldering the load as University handled visiting Ridgeline 27-14 on Friday night in a Class 3A Greater Spokane League game.

With the win, the Titans (4-3) have clinched the third seed for GSL 3A into the postseason’s Week 10 Round of 32.

University led the whole way and answered any sign of life from the Falcons (2-5). Thornburg’s 7-yard score in the third quarter put U-Hi up 20-7, and Duncan MacArthur’s 18-yard scoring burst in the fourth gave the Titans a comfortable 27-7 lead.

Titans quarterback Spencer Sautter went 9 of 12 for 96 yards and a 21-yard scoring pass in the first quarter to Grant Petersen, who tallied 87 yards on six grabs. University’s defense recorded three interceptions.

Henry Rodgers had 113 yards and a touchdown on eight catches to pace the Falcons.

Ridgeline was led Friday by interim coach Andy Olson, who was filling in for head coach Dave Myers while he was away from the team for personal reasons.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 49, Central Valley 7: Jonah Keller scored four touchdowns on six carries, finishing with 150 rushing yards as the Bullpups (7-0), the No. 2 team in the state 4A media poll, totaled 320 rushing yards during their rout of the visiting Bears (1-6).

Lewis and Clark 31, Shadle Park 0: After a slow start, the Tigers (3-4) got jump-started with a 99-yard touchdown pass from David Conklin to Calvin Killian in the second quarter and separated from there for a win over the Highlanders (1-6) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Conklin went 3 of 4 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

GSL 2A

North Central 36, Pullman 35 (OT): Akiylon Washington found Killian Davis for a two-point conversion in overtime, sending the visiting Wolfpack (4-3, 2-2) to a thrilling win over the Greyhounds (2-5, 2-3). Pullman’s Hunter Recknagle caught a touchdown pass from Connor Stewart to open overtime and an extra point made the score 35-28, but Washington linked up with Kamden Rancourt for a 12-yard TD in response and North Central opted to go for the win. Washington passed for 285 yards and five TDs on the night.

East Valley 29, Clarkston 27: The visiting Knights (4-3, 3-1) scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to slip past the Bantams (0-7, 0-4). Casey Stephens had 156 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to pace East Valley, which trailed 27-13 at halftime.

Nonleague

Rogers 36, Colville 7: Coby Spurgin completed 11 of 12 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard scoring pass to Alex Peabody in the second quarter, as the Pirates (4-3) downed the Crimson Hawks (5-2) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Rogers outgained Colville 330-95.

Columbia (Burbank) at Newport 22, Columbia (Burbank) 0: Kutter Driver scored two rushing touchdowns as the Grizzlies (7-0), ranked No. 4 in the state 2B media poll, blanked the visiting Coyotes (3-4).

Cascade (Leavenworth) 41, Medical Lake 0: The visiting Cardinals (0-6) fell to the Kodiaks (4-3).

NEA

Lakeside 42, Riverside 7: The Eagles (3-3, 1-0) erupted for 28 points in the first quarter en route to a win over the Rams (2-5, 1-2).

NE2B

Freeman 44, Reardan 7: The Scotties (5-2, 3-1), the No. 3 team in the state 2B media poll, had no trouble on the road against the Screaming Eagles (4-3, 2-3).

Northwest Christian 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Braylon Comfort scored on two 60-yard receptions as the Crusaders (5-2, 2-2) shut out the visiting Broncos (2-5, 1-3). Hudson Somes had three rushing TDs for NWC.

NE1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Odessa: The visiting Warriors (5-1, 1-0) defeated the Tigers (5-2, 2-1).