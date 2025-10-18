‘It was a debacle’: Coach Jimmy Rogers addresses miscues from WSU’s loss to No. 18 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Late in Washington State’s latest loss, a 22-20 setback to No. 18 Virginia on Saturday night, the Cougars suffered a set of brutal miscues.

Right guard AJ Vaipulu was called for three straight penalties, including two false starts. Fellow lineman Johnny Lester was also called for a false start. One play later, running back Kirby Vorhees was dragged down in the end zone for a safety, which the Cavaliers used to take the lead for good.

On that play, WSU was backed up to its own 1 yard line. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who tossed two interceptions, went out of the shotgun for that play. That gave UVA the break it needed to secure the safety.

Why did the Cougs run out of the shotgun on that play?

“We were gonna run the football to get out the end zone, like how we always do when we’re in the gun,” Rogers said. “We didn’t quarterback sneak it. Nope.”

WSU coach Jimmy Rogers: “It’s on me. All of this is on me.” pic.twitter.com/OQVizmHchV — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) October 19, 2025

But WSU was only in that position because of another mistake. On the kickoff that led to that drive, wide receiver Leyton Smithson was back to receive the kickoff, and coaches instructed players not to take it out of the end zone, Rogers said. But running back Kirby Vorhees called for a fair catch at the 2 – even though he wasn’t the one receiving the ball.

That much Rogers confirmed after the game. Asked whether the team practices calling fair catches when they aren’t getting the ball, Rogers said only this: “We practice everything daily. It’s a basic rule in football.”

WSU, which piled up four costly penalties in the fourth quarter, found itself backed up like that often. That was a credit to the stadium noise, Rogers said, referring to the fans at Scott Stadium, which seats 61,500. The Cougars called a timeout on the play before the safety.

Why?

“Because we couldn’t hear,” Rogers said, “and they were calling for the play over and over again. It was a debacle.”

For his part, Eckhaus said he could hear the play calls.

“Yeah, the play calls were coming in,” Eckhaus said. “I should have switched up the cadence, started going more on silent. We had that prepared and ready to go. Lke I said, just tools that I could have utilized that would have helped us, I think.”

“Well, we practice with crowd noise,” Rogers added. “It’s a focus thing more than anything. The holding, we had several false starts. We gotta lock in. We’re gonna play in tough venues, and if we expect to win in them, we gotta focus. It’s a focus thing. So that’s on me. The speakers must not be loud enough. We gotta make it as loud as possible at practice.”

WSU (3-4) returns home next week, hosting Toledo.