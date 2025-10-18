Keith Urban helps announce pregnancy of fan named Nicole on stage

By Bryan West USA Today

It’s not every night a country superstar becomes the bearer of baby news in front of thousands. But at his Nashville tour finale, Keith Urban helped one fan film a pregnancy announcement that turned into one of the night’s most memorable moments.

Two songs into his final stop of the “High and Alive World Tour” at Bridgestone Arena, Urban noticed a handmade sign near the barricade that read, “Will you tell my fam I’m pregnant?”

“What? I’m just a guitar player,” he said.” What’s your name?”

“You’re not going to like it,” she replied. “My name is Nicole Richie.”

Urban collapsed onto the stage in disbelief as the crowd erupted following the singer’s public divorce from actress Nicole Kidman after 19 years of marriage. Then, still laughing, he jumped down to the floor.

“So, Nicole, you want me to tell your family?” he asked. “Where is your family, by the way?”

Richie told him her sister Rachel was nearby and that she and her husband had driven from South Carolina after his Oct. 16 Greenville show was canceled.

Richie held up a gray onesie that read “Smallest Keith Urban Fan” as the crowd cheered. Urban signed the tiny garment, hugged her and offered his congratulations before returning to the stage.

Urban delivered a two-hour, 45-minute set spanning 34 songs, determined to go out at his hometown arena with a big bang.

He did not address the reasons he’s been making headlines — his divorce or the lyric changes at recent shows that fueled online speculation — but he made his stance clear from the get-go: none of that belonged inside the venue.

“I promise you that none of you will think about your life outside of Bridgestone Arena tonight,” he said at the top of the show. “That’s my goal. That’s my mission. It’s really simple.”