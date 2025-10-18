Luis Gil scores second-half goal, Velocity beat Naples

From Staff Reports

NAPLES, Fla. – Luis Gil scored a late second-half goal to push the Spokane Velocity over FC Naples in a 1-0 USL League One win at Paradise Sports Complex Saturday.

Spokane and Naples struggled to seize any sort of momentum as they put up eight attempts apiece – the majority of which were off target – through 86 minutes.

They also shared possession with an even split.

Finally, at the 87-minute mark, Gil received a cross from Masango Akale on the right side of the penalty box, and tapped it past Edward Delgado on the Velocity’s lone shot on goal.

Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio registered two saves on the stat sheet, but made other critical plays that kept Naples at bay. In the 30th minute Jake Dengler nearly converted a header from a couple of feet away, but the ball hit the left goalpost.

In the second half, Merancio denied an on-target shot from Karsen Henderlong in the 52nd minute.

David Garcia led Spokane’s defense with six out of its 26 clearances, two tackles, and one block. Derek Waldeck added four tackles, and four clearances.

The Velocity held Henderlong, the league’s third-best scorer with 12 goals, to two shot attempts and zero successful dribbles.