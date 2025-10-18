No Kings Day rally packs sidewalks in north Spokane

A large crowd gathers in Clark Park on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, for the No Kings Day rally. Other protesters lined Division Street for more than a dozen blocks. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

Thousands of people filled Clark Park and were lining both sides of Division Street early Saturday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump as part of the nationwide No Kings Day rallies.

By 2 p.m. protesters were holding signs and chanting on both sides of the street for more than a dozen blocks from Gordon to Wellesley avenues.

By about 2:30 p.m. some of the crowd began marching up Division along the sidewalks and others marched down Garland Avenue toward Monroe on the street. Police blocked the road to traffic in response. Officers were walking alongside the crowd communicating with march organizers and with other officers.

The protesters on Garland turned north on Monroe, at times blocking traffic on one side or both.

Protesters on Division were remaining on the sidewalks but had extended north of NorthTown Mall by 3 p.m.

Wendy DeLuca wore a blow-up panda costume. Her friend dressed as a blow-up bird.

She said they chose the costumes “to prove we are nonviolent,” and show solidarity with Portland, Oregon, which made national headlines for protesters appearing as blow-up frogs.

“It’s hard to say a blow-up panda is causing violence,” DeLuca said. “And the blow-up frogs were all sold out.”

Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane police liaison Jim Leighy said communication with officers was “going great.”

“Everybody’s working together. And communicating. The idea is to keep everybody safe,” Leighy said. “It’s a large crowd and everyone’s exercising their rights.”

A PJALS organizer kicked off the rally at Clark Park with a speech criticizing Trump, stressing the nonviolent intent of the event and asking participants to stay off streets and not to engage with counter-protesters.

This report will be updated.