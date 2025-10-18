On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:30 a.m.: F1: United States Grand Prix ABC
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: YellaWood 500 NBC
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5:03 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto FS1
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Exhibition: Northwest at Gonzaga SWX
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Jacksonville NFL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City CBS
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Minnesota Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Washington at Dallas Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco NBC
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Utah NHL
Hockey, WHL
1 p.m.: Spokane at Calgary Victory+
Horse racing
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Serie A: Bologna at Cagliari CBS Sports
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Tottenham USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Liverpool USA
2 p.m.: USL Championship: Oakland at New Mexico CBS Sports
Soccer, women
11 a.m.: USLS: Spokane at DC Power Peacock
2 p.m.: NWSL: Portland Thorns at Angel City ESPN
Volleyball, women
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5:03 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Exhibition: Northwest at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Hockey, WHL
1 p.m.: Spokane at Calgary 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change