The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
53°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:30 a.m.: F1: United States Grand Prix ABC

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: YellaWood 500 NBC

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5:03 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto FS1

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Exhibition: Northwest at Gonzaga SWX

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Jacksonville NFL

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City CBS

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Minnesota Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Washington at Dallas Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco NBC

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Utah NHL

Hockey, WHL

1 p.m.: Spokane at Calgary Victory+

Horse racing

10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Serie A: Bologna at Cagliari CBS Sports

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Tottenham USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Liverpool USA

2 p.m.: USL Championship: Oakland at New Mexico CBS Sports

Soccer, women

11 a.m.: USLS: Spokane at DC Power Peacock

2 p.m.: NWSL: Portland Thorns at Angel City ESPN

Volleyball, women

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5:03 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto 700-AM

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Exhibition: Northwest at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Hockey, WHL

1 p.m.: Spokane at Calgary 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change