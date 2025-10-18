Seahawks’ offense faces tough test as they try to iron out issues

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – A surprisingly potent Seahawks offense that has scored the fifth-most points in the NFL (27.7 per game) will get its stiffest test of the season Monday night against a Houston defense that is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL at 12.2.

Whether the Seahawks can emerge victorious may come down to whether they can show improvement in their running game and third-down conversion rate.

While the Seahawks have been as committed to running as any team in the NFL – running on 49.71% of plays, highest of any team – their success at it has been inconsistent.

The Seahawks are averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, 28th in the NFL and face a Houston team that has one of the best defensive lines in the league and is allowing 3.9 yards per carry, ninth in the league.

As for third downs, the Seahawks have converted 25 of 67, 37.31%, 23rd in the NFL. Houston is allowing just 36.1% of third downs to be converted, eighth in the league.

Showing how much one bad game can influence things, the Seahawks were eighth in the NFL in third-down conversions at 43.64% before going 1 of 12 in Sunday’s 20-12 win at Jacksonville.

They went 0 of 5 on third downs in the first half against the Jags to set the tone.

The most obvious reason for the third-down failures was facing long-yardage situations.

Here are the third-down yardages the Seahawks failed to convert: 7, 13, 4, 13, 10, 12, 2, 7, 8, 12 and 7.

“Anytime you don’t have the success you want, you’ve got to go look at why it didn’t happen,” offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. “For us, we didn’t execute as a team.”

The Seahawks’ one third-down conversion was a third-and-three that turned into an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp in the third quarter.

Interestingly, first-down running wasn’t really an issue in creating a lot of third-and-longs as would be the thought given their running numbers.

The Seahawks gained 44 yards on nine first-down carries, almost five yards a pop, against the Jaguars.

On all other downs, the Seahawks gained just 16 yards on 17 carries on a day when they had just 60 yards on 26 carries.

What many view as a reason for the Seahawks’ sluggish running numbers is that because they often line up in two-receiver sets, when teams are viewed as more likely to run, they are often facing eight-man boxes from defenses.

While that can lead to some short-yardage runs, it can also lead to big plays when the Seahawks go with play-action and throw over the top into empty secondaries.

A 61-yard pass to tight end AJ Barner that clinched the 20-12 win over the Jaguars – when Barner got a step on a Jags safety who was fooled by a run fake – is an example.

That’s a trade-off the Seahawks seem more than happy to make.

“At the end of the day, defenses always have to respect our run game,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “I think we’ve put really good stuff on tape, just some of the little things that haven’t necessarily gone well are all things that we can control. We’re just going to continue to work on those things and get better.”

The rushing numbers raise the question of whether the Seahawks should use Kenneth Walker III more.

Walker has 364 yards on 78 carries, 4.7 per attempt compared to the 156 yards on 60 carries, 2.6 per attempt, of Zach Charbonnet. The two have been splitting time with Charbonnet on the field for 165 snaps and Walker 153.

Charbonnet is used more often in obvious passing situations as a blocker. He has played on 99 pass snaps this year and asked to block 26 times, while Walker has played on 65 pass snaps and been asked to pass block just six times this year, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Seahawks could have been holding down Walker’s usage to assure he has no setbacks with a sore foot that limited him throughout the offseason program and training camp. The Seahawks are hoping Walker can play all 17 regular-season games this season and a few more in the playoffs.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said this week that it may be time for Walker to get on the field more often.

“He’s certainly earned more (snaps),” Kubiak said. “We want to keep getting him more opportunities. He’s doing a heck of a job, but I don’t want to discount Zach, and I don’t want to discount (third-team running back) George (Holani). Those are really good backs and it’s going to take all three of them this season, and they’ve just got to be ready when their number’s called.”

Asked what he has seen of late from Walker to warrant more snaps, Kubiak said: “His practice habits, keep seeing him improve as a practice player. The way that he finishes runs, his tracks. He’s very intentional about the things we’re asking him to work on and very self-motivated.”

Kubiak said regardless of who is in the backfield, he thinks the running game is showing signs of improvement.

“I’ve seen a lot of strides, especially with our running backs, our offensive line, with the young group,” he said. “I’ve seen those guys get better together. The results aren’t what we want them to be right now, but we’re just going to keep striving.”

Monday will be a good gauge of just how much more work the Seahawks have to do with their rushing attack.